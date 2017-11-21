Natures menu enters into a tasty deal with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Manufacturer and producer of high-quality, natural pet food, Natures Menu, is changing nearly 60 of its 72 light commercial vehicles to new Volkswagen Crafter models.

The new vans will be used to deliver pet food to pet supply retailers and customers that have ordered directly from Natures Menu. The company, founded in 1981, has grown from a small family-run business in Norfolk to one of the leading raw pet food brands in Europe.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles worked together with the team at Natures Menu and its converter company – Coolkit – to design and adapt the fleet of vans to ensure they had the right equipment and features needed to broaden Natures Menu’s offer to customers nationwide. The vans have been equipped to reach temperatures of -18 degrees making them fit for the safe transportation of raw, frozen food to ensure that pet food does not thaw during transit.

Ben Puckey, Transport Manager from Natures Menu, said: “We have been working with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for some time now and have been really pleased with the reliability of its vans and excellent service. With our business reliant on high-quality vans, it’s imperative that we trust the manufacturer with which we work.

“Thanks to the flexibility of the vans and the expertise at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, we have been able to introduce the perfect new vans into our fleet. We chose the Crafters because of the flexible load space. It is the ideal vehicle to modify with the technology we need to keep our products at a suitable temperature.”

He concluded: “The aftersales support and capacity of the Volkswagen network really gives us peace of mind as a brand. We know that there is always somebody on the end of a phone if we need them. We can’t wat to see the finished product and get the new vans on the road.”

The new Volkswagen Crafter, winner of the International Van of the Year 2017 award, is the perfect vehicle for any business looking to upgrade its fleet. With safe and reliable handling whether you’re in the countryside or city, innovative load ability and a wide range of drive systems; this update to the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles range is a true game changer.

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

