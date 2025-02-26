National Auto Fleet Group is proud to partner with Mullen commercial EVs, which are now approved and available for public sector purchasing

Mullen Commercial EVs available for purchase on Sourcewell under NAFG’s Sourcewell Contract # 091521-NAF which offers Class 1-3 light duty trucks, cars, vans, SUVs, cab chassis, and electric vehicles with related equipment and accessories to U.S. government agencies

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that its all-electric commercial vehicles, the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, have been added to National Auto Fleet Group’s (NAFG) Sourcewell contract and are approved, effective immediately, for public sector government purchasing through National Auto Fleet Group. With the acceptance into Sourcewell, government agencies and educational institutions can now easily acquire Mullen Commercial EVs through NAFG without navigating lengthy bidding procedures.

Sourcewell is a government agency that saves time and money for public entities by fulfilling bidding requirements through hundreds of competitively solicited contracts ready for use. National Auto Fleet Group, one of Mullen’s California-based commercial vehicle dealers, is a Sourcewell selected vehicle vendor with two awarded contracts (#091521-NAF and #060920-NAF). NAFG provides fleet vehicle purchasing to state and local government and educational institutions.

“The addition of Mullen products to Sourcewell is a major benefit to our municipal customers as it streamlines the purchasing process allowing them to acquire our EVs, avoid an extensive contractual process and significantly reduces their time to acquisition,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “NAFG has long-established relationships with government entities and is a trusted partner of municipalities and we are grateful for their partnership and commitment to electric vehicles.”

NAFG is also an approved California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) HVIP dealer and is able to provide point of sale vouchers for the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck. Under HVIP, the 2024 Mullen THREE, with a suggested MSRP of $68,500, qualifies for an up to $45,000 cash voucher. When combined with the available $7,500 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the Mullen THREE could be less than $17,000.

SOURCE: Mullen