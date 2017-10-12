Nancy Zayed, Founder & CTO, MagicCube confirmed for Connected Car California

Nancy Zayed, Founder & CTO, MagicCube has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.
Nancy Zayed, is founder and Chief Technology Officer of MagicCube, a digital commerce security start-up located in Silicon Valley. Prior to her current role, Nancy was the Head of Engineering and Operations at innoPath, a founding member of OMA, where she led global engineering development and service teams.
An advocate of the social and economic empowerment of women in STEM careers, she is a strong example in this area, holding numerous leadership roles including Head of Platform Development at Cisco Systems, heading up the CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) mobile technology at Palm, and spending more than 10 years at Apple, holding several technical leadership roles.
During her time at Apple, Nancy helped secure the company’s second Emmy presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on the Primetime Engineering Award category for the company’s efforts and impact on the television industry.
About Connected Car California
Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.
Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.
