NaaS Technology Inc. and Xiaomi Auto join forces to enhance smart EV charging ecosystem

NaaS Technology Inc. (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, today announced a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Auto, a subsidiary of Xiaomi Group. Through this collaboration, two companies will work together to enhance interconnectivity in EV charging, elevate user experience, and drive innovation in intelligent mobility. By integrating NaaS’s extensive charging network with Xiaomi Auto, the partnership will provide seamless, efficient, and intelligent charging solutions for Xiaomi EV owners nationwide.

Under the partnership, Xiaomi Auto users will be able to access NaaS’s extensive charging network, through Xiaomi Auto App and the in-vehicle charging navigation system. This nationwide network offers an intelligent end-to-end charging service, improving charging efficiency and convenience.

Meeting the growing demand for seamless EV charging

China’s NEV (New Energy Vehicle) market continues to experience rapid expansion, with both production and sales exceeding 12 million units in 2024, bringing the total number of NEVs on the road to 31.4 million. Since late 2023, EVs have accounted for over 50% of new car sales for consecutive months, making high-quality aftersales service—particularly charging accessibility and efficiency—a key competitive differentiator for automakers.

As a core pillar of Xiaomi Group’s smart mobility strategy, Xiaomi Auto has demonstrated impressive growth since its official market entry in 2024. The company has received overwhelming market demand, with over 135,000 deliveries since launch—outpacing industry expectations.

Driving innovation in smart charging with AI and Fintech

As a leading new energy asset operation service provider, NaaS Technology is dedicated to optimizing EV charging efficiency through AI-driven solutions. By enabling intelligent demand-supply matching, the company enhances the charging experience for EV owners while improving operational efficiency and profitability for charging station operators.

To date, NaaS has established partnerships with leading automakers such as BYD, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, Arcfox, and Great Wall Motors, while also integrating with digital mapping providers, connected car platforms, and shared mobility services to build a comprehensive smart charging ecosystem. At the core of its technological innovation is the NaaS Energy Fintech (NEF) system, an AI-powered platform that enables intelligent site selection, investment return analysis, dynamic service pricing, and automated operations management for charging infrastructure. As of Q3 2024, NaaS has connected nearly 100,000 charging stations and 1.15 million chargers across China, with its platform serving a total of over 13 million transaction users.

Ms. Yang Wang, Chief Executive Officer of NaaS, stated: “This collaboration not only enhances the charging experience for Xiaomi Auto owners but also reflects both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions. Looking ahead, NaaS will continue to embrace an open and collaborative approach, leveraging digital intelligence and emerging technologies to make EV charging smarter, more convenient, and more efficient. Through these efforts, NaaS remains dedicated to advancing sustainable mobility and contributing to China’s carbon reduction goals in the transportation sector.”

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of NaaS, commented: “This strategic partnership with Xiaomi Auto marks another step forward in expanding NaaS’s charging network and enhancing user experiences. By combining NaaS’s AI-powered technology with Xiaomi, we aim to deliver seamless, efficient charging services that meet the needs of today’s NEV drivers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to leveraging digital innovation and strengthening industry collaborations to further support clean energy transition.”

