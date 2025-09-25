myenergi partners with BT and Openreach to electrify UK fleets

British smart home energy technology manufacturer myenergi has partnered with BT and Openreach to support the electrification of their commercial van and company car fleets

British smart home energy technology manufacturer myenergi has partnered with BT and Openreach to support the electrification of their commercial van and company car fleets.

The agreement, which aims to accelerate national progress towards ambitious sustainability targets, will see thousands of eco-smart zappi EV chargers supplied to engineers, giving them a simple way to charge vehicles at home overnight. With Openreach operating the UK’s second-largest commercial fleet, the partnership will deliver a significant step forward in nationwide fleet electrification. Installations will be carried out by trusted delivery partner OVO Energy.

Stylish, sophisticated and solar compatible, zappi offers smart charging at your fingertips. Part of myenergi’s home energy management system (HEMS), an integrated network of eco-smart solutions, the device gives households total control over their energy use, alongside the flexibility to switch to the best smart tariff.

Andrew Clint, CEO of myenergi, said: “We’re delighted that BT and Openreach staff will soon be charging their plug-in vehicles with zappi chargers at home. Transitioning such an extensive fleet is no mean feat, but developing the necessary infrastructure to ensure drivers can charge up at home is a huge step forward.

“With zappi, staff will benefit from one of the world’s smartest EV chargers – simple, intuitive and specifically designed to streamline the home charging process. Thanks to the myenergi app, you can control zappi, and the wider HEMS, with the touch of a button. Quick, simple and sustainable. It’s another important part our mission to accelerate the UK’s transition to sustainable transport and our commitment to powering the future of fleet electrification.”

Judy O’Keefe, Director of Fleet, Openreach, said: “We’re making strong progress on our journey to net zero, having invested in more than 5,000 electric vans and more than 2,500 home chargers already. Switching the majority of our fleet to electric by 2031 is a big challenge but this partnership is another important step – giving our engineers smart, reliable charging at home to support a greener future.

Drew Barrett, BT senior fleet manager, said: “The myenergi zappi is smart, sophisticated and compatible with the leading time of use tariffs, with the ability to harness self-generated renewable energy. We’re confident that, thanks to this partnership, we will have the perfect home charging solution to make the transition to electrification absolutely seamless.”

As part of the agreement, myenergi will provide zappi chargers for all eligible BT and Openreach staff. For more information about myenergi and its award-winning zappi charger, visit www.myenergi.com.

SOURCE: myenergi