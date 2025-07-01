“My Cupra” app enhances the user experience with the new Electric Vehicle Route Planner and updated charging tariffs

The new Electric Vehicle Route Planner function allows users to create customized journeys including charging stopovers

With the summer holiday season approaching, the “My Cupra” app is enhancing the user experience with the new Electric Vehicle Route Planner. Personalized journey navigation can now be created for the all-electric Cupra Born or Cupra Tavascan, including charging stops along the way to ensure a seamless journey.

The functionality is easily accessible through the “My Cupra” app on mobile devices (app version 2.7.1 or higher). Users can define detailed preferences, such as desired battery level upon arrival at charging stations, minimum charge at final destination, or preferred types of roads (e.g. avoiding tolls or motorways).

Once the route is created, it can be sent directly to the vehicle’s in-car navigation system, making the journey easier to follow.

It’s another example of how Cupra is reducing range anxiety and offering an electric vehicle travel experience that goes beyond what traditional navigation software typically provides.

“We’re updating the My Cupra app with new features like the EV Route Planner to make driving an electric vehicle easier and more convenient. With intelligent route planning, drivers can quickly find the best charging stops and plan their journeys with confidence,” said Steven Stein, Director of Digital Business & Customer Experience at Cupra. “The “My Cupra” app’s intelligent navigation tool means EV drivers can effortlessly plan even the longest of routes with absolute peace of mind, during even the busiest periods.”

The “My Cupra” app EV Route Planning function allows customers to plan the best possible route based on their vehicle’s specifications, actual energy consumption, and the Cupra charging network, ensuring an efficient and hassle-free experience.

Thanks to a range of user-selectable filters, customers can select their preference, and the app will update the journey plan. The EV journey planner will then give users a detailed schedule of stops, including information such as charging times and charger types.

Once sent to the in-car navigation system, the vehicle can dynamically update the route in real time, adapting to changes in driving style or weather conditions. This provides added reassurance and means no one will ever be left stranded. Users will always know when they’re due to arrive at their destination.

Apple and Android users can also share their planned routes via Apple Maps or Google Maps using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. While this feature allows viewing the route and scheduled stopovers, for real-time route recalculations, it is recommended to share the electric route plan directly with the vehicle’s built-in navigation system.

The new Electric Vehicle Route Planning function is available in the “My Cupra” app now, ready for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

New tariffs for the Cupra Charging Service

Cupra is also launching new tariffs for its Cupra Charging Service: a simplified and competitive offering of EV and PHEV charging plans designed to enhance the electric driving experience. The public Cupra Charging services are offered through a partnership with Volkswagen Group Charging.

These new tariffs are characterized by the introduction—for the first time—of dynamic pricing based on the market and the charging operator. This dynamic pricing enables Cupra to offer more competitive and country-specific rates, which customers can use both for domestic travel and across the 28 European countries where Cupra provides coverage, giving access to around 900,000 public charging stations.

The four new options—Free, IONITY Flex, IONITY Pro, and Premium—provide varying levels of access, pricing, and benefits such as discounted rates at IONITY and partner networks, Plug & Charge compatibility, and free charging cards.

Two of these tariffs offer more affordable prices for the IONITY network, without giving up pricing flexibility with other operators. Specifically, the IONITY Pro tariff plan provides users with the best rates at this operator in all countries where their stations are available with the Cupra Charging Service.

For frequent users, the Premium package provides fixed pricing across Cupra’s network, while also offering best rates at IONITY charging stations and selected preferred partners.

SOURCE: SEAT