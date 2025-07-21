My BMW App shows drivers CO2 emissions over the entire life cycle for the first time

BMW Group expands the range of My Trips driving statistics for the My BMW App and MINI App

The BMW Group is now offering customers even broader scope for personalising analysis of their driving stats in the My BMW App and MINI App. The latest update allows drivers to view their personal carbon footprint for the first time.

“Our usage research shows: The information in My Trips is one of the most popular features in the app,” says Dirk Wiedmann, Senior Vice President Sales Steering and Strategy, Digitalization. “We are now expanding this successful function with carbon footprint calculation, giving our customers simple and straightforward access to sustainability-related information via a popular and widely used channel.”

Emissions from vehicle production and use: two sets of figures make up the driver’s personal footprint

The personal carbon footprint function has been designed with a technology-open approach and is available for vehicles with combustion engines, as well as plug-in hybrid and fully electric models. At launch, this feature will be rolled out across selected models in various European countries*. Calculation of the personal footprint is based on two central sets of figures.

Emissions from vehicle use: My Trips analyses the routes the driver has completed and uses the energy consumed in the process to work out the CO 2 emitted. To this end, CO 2 equivalents are calculated using data from the International Energy Agency (IEA). For vehicles with combustion engines, the app calculates the amount of CO 2 emitted based on the fuel consumed. For battery-electric vehicles, it shows the emissions generated when using the average national energy mix – and also tells the driver how high emissions would be by comparison if green energy was used.

Ready for electric mobility: My BMW App helps with the transition

The My BMW App also includes the Electric Vehicle Analysis introduced last summer. This function allows customers whose BMW is powered by a combustion engine to simulate how well a fully electric BMW fits their personal driving profile. Here, the customer selects an electric BMW model as an alternative vehicle in the app. Once the combustion-engined model has made at least 200 journeys and covered a distance of 2,000 kilometres (over 1,240 miles), the analysis shows the journeys the user could have completed on a single charge with the electric vehicle selected, and also flags up charging stations close to frequently visited destinations. More than 100,000 customers had used this analysis by May 2025.

Over 14 million customers around the world use the My BMW App and MINI App. The My Trips function is available in more than 90 countries and is actively used by 1.9 million users.

* The new function is available to users of vehicles for which a TÜV-certified carbon footprint has been calculated. The feature will launch in Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxemburg, the Netherlands and Switzerland, and be available in the BMW 1 Series (code 81GE), BMW 2 Series (31GH), BMW X2 (71GM, 21GM), BMW X3 (11GR, 31GP, 65GP), BMW 5 Series (31FK, 11JF, 71FJ), BMW 5 Series Touring (11HH, 11GW, 21GV), BMW M5 (81FK) and BMW iX (41CF) and MINI Cooper (11GC), MINI Cooper C (11GD), MINI Aceman (31GC) and MINI Countryman (41GA, 11GA).

SOURCE: BMW Group