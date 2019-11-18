Mustang Mach-E reservation site now live – reserve the newest member of the Mustang family now

Ford customers can now visit the Mustang Mach-E reservation site to reserve their spot in line for the latest addition to the Mustang family.

Launching in late 2020, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E will be available in several variations, including a limited quantity First Edition. A special GT Performance Edition will also be available starting in Spring 2021. Customers can reserve their spot in line for the Mustang Mach-E by making a $500 refundable reservation deposit.1

Customers in the U.S. and Europe who wish to reserve a vehicle can select their desired specification of the Mustang Mach-E, create a Ford account, select their preferred Ford dealer, and enter their credit/debit card details and address.

Those who reserve a vehicle will be able to finalize their configuration next year when the ordering window opens.

1Deposit only allows configuration of a vehicle. Reservation Process is not an order or purchase of vehicle. Deposit does not guarantee delivery of a vehicle. Refunds will be received in 7-10 business days and will be credited. Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company