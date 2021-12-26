Mustang Mach-E is delivered to first customers in China

The award winning Mustang Mach-E was officially delivered to first customers in China on Sunday, December 26

The award winning Mustang Mach-E was officially delivered to first customers in China on Sunday, December 26. Among the customers to receive the vehicle is ad executive and Mustang fan Jin Zhang, who will use his Mach-E as a family vehicle. He is pictured being handed the keys to his new Mach-E by Mark Kaufman, general manager, Ford China BEV Division.

The locally-produced Mach-E is being sold via Ford BEV’s growing network of direct-to-customer stores located in major Chinese metropolitan markets. Currently, there are 25 such stores dedicated to the sale of Ford electric vehicles in China.

SOURCE: Ford