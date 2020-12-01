Mustang Mach-E GT gets upgrade with Performance Edition, accelerates to 60 mph in targeted 3.5 seconds

Targeting a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds1, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition joins the Mustang Mach-E GT stable, making an already-fast electric pony even quicker.

Pumping out 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 lb.-ft. of torque (860 newton-meters2), Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition delivers more torque, grip and better handling by drawing more power from its battery pack and targets an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles3.

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company. “Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

Offering more than just added “oomph,” the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition features sportier components including 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo® calipers as well as 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide® damping that helps to improve handling performance.

With the driver in mind, the front seats are Ford Performance-sculpted with Performance Gray ActiveX material featuring metallic stitching and unique Miko perforated reflective inserts. The instrument panel is enhanced by a unique aluminum appliqué, while the rear of the vehicle sports a Performance Edition GT badge.

Both Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be available in signature Mustang colors including Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.

Reserve the Mustang Mach-E GT here. Customers who have already reserved the Mustang Mach-E GT will have the opportunity to add the Performance Edition package at time of ordering in spring 2021.

Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will be available late next summer.

1Ford test data based on typical industry methodology using 1-ft rollout. Your results may vary.

2Calculated via peak performance of the electric motor(s) at peak battery power. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously. Your results may vary. .

3Based on full charge. Targeted range applies to an available configuration. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, lithium ion battery age and state of health. Final EPA-estimated ratings available in the 2021 calendar year.

