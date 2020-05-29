Mustang Mach 1 returning for 2021 model year as limited-edition pinnacle of style, handling and 5.0-liter V8 performance

With speed, style and a name that embodies both, Ford today announces the Mustang Mach 1 is roaring back to life this year, with its debut coming this spring.

The iconic fastback coupe that debuted during the first golden era of muscle cars in the late-1960s now returns for global Mustang enthusiasts looking for the epitome of naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 performance in a new golden age of power as a new choice in the lineup of the world’s best-selling sports car.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability,” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford Icons. “Like the original, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 will be true to its heritage, delivering great looks and as the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever.”

Continuing the legacy of Mach 1

Mach 1 debuted for the 1969 model year and immediately carved out its place in the Mustang lineup, delivering performance and improved dynamics with its GT handling suspension. In the years that followed, Mach 1 saw improved performance versus Mustang GT and was more attainable than Shelby and Boss variants.

“Mach 1 has always been that bridge between base Mustangs and the Shelby models,” said Ted Ryan, heritage brand manager, Ford Archives. “From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup – and as the name implies, it could really move.”

Two years after its debut, Mach 1 with its competition suspension hit the streets in 1971 longer and larger than the original, with an assortment of powerful engine options. In 1974, Mach 1 again saw major changes, reimagined for the first time as a hatchback. This Mach 1 generation enjoyed a five-year run and beefed up its handling capabilities more with an optional Rallye Suspension Package.

Mach 1 returned for 2003 and 2004 model years, blending modern power with the nostalgia of 1970s-era Mach 1 design elements. Its unique Mach 1 handling suspension with larger Brembo front-disc brakes improved on-road performance, while its matte black spoiler and hood stripe helped the coupe standout.

Seventeen years later, the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is set to return as the most track-ready 5.0-liter Mustang ever, once again delivering design magic while adding to its performance legacy.

SOURCE: Ford