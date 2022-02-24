Multiple Volvo electric bus orders secured in Finland

A total of 82 Volvo 7900 Electric buses will be delivered to three locations in Finland

A total of 82 Volvo 7900 Electric buses will be delivered to three locations in Finland. 61 of the buses are destined for Helsinki and represent the largest-ever order for Volvo Buses in Finland. Two further orders include 13 electric buses for Joensuu and eight for the city of Savonlinna in the east of the country.

“We are delighted that within a short period of time have confirmed three electric orders in Finland. We are especially pleased with the largest order for Helsinki, where we are now establishing a strong foothold for our complete electromobility solutions,” says Anna Westerberg, President of Volvo Buses.

“We are accelerating our ambitions within electromobility and have the capacity and competence to deliver both small and larger scale electromobility solutions for cities that want clean and efficient people transport solutions,” she adds.

In Helsinki, 19 of the Volvo 7900 Electric buses will be articulated. All the buses will have a low floor for safe and easy passenger access. Other benefits, including a quiet and smooth driving experience, have also been pointed out by customers. The articulated buses will be charged in the end stop of the route with a pantograph while the other 42 buses will use overnight charging in depot.

One of the determining factors for choosing Volvo Buses as a partner in Finland was its focus on safety and reliability, as well as its long-term experience in implementing electric public transport solutions.

The city of Savonlinna is one of the first in Finland to demand full electric buses. The delivery of eight Volvo 7900 Electric for traffic start in early 2023 will be the city’s first electric buses.

“We fully support the city of Savonlinna as it takes its first steps towards electrifying its public transports. As more and more cities around the world aim to become Zero Cities, these orders show that Volvo Buses is in a strong position to support the same transformation in Finland,” says Petteri Reku, Volvo Buses, Country Manager, Finland.

The buses for Joensuu will start operating in the summer, while those being delivered to Helsinki will start in traffic this autumn.

