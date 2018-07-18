Multi-brand network Euro Repar Car Service launched in Morocco

The opening was attended by Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President, PSA Aftermarket, Olivier Gandolfo, Vice President, Parts and Services for Middle East & Africa (Groupe PSA), as well as, for Sopriam, by Khalid Kabbaj, Chief Executive Officer and Kaddour Belazziz, Vice President, Parts and Services. Also in attendance were Taoufik Zadaki, Board member, and Hicham Benzaoui, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ateliers Experts Automobile, the first investors to get behind the banner in Morocco.

The roll-out of the Euro Repar Car Service forms part of Groupe PSA’s Push to Passstrategic plan. It is a pillar of its multi-brand offensive, which aims to fulfil all customers’ aftersales expectations worldwide, regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age or their vehicle.

For Sopriam, the roll-out of Euro Repar Car Service in Morocco is an important step in its Vision 2021 strategy, which is intended to expand multi-brand spare parts sales in Morocco.

The Euro Repar Car Service network offers servicing and maintenance for vehicles of all makes across all segments. It is aimed at customers seeking a local servicing and maintenance garage that offers competitive prices and the backing of a quality international label. Mechanics who join the network will receive support in business development and management, marketing and communications, and will be given training.

Roll-out of the network in Morocco will also boost sales of Eurorepar’s competitively priced range of multi-brand spare parts, which come with a two-year warranty. Eurorepar’s offering is the widest on the market and will be tailored to Moroccan customers.

“Morocco is strategic for the international roll-out of our Euro Repar Car Service network,” said Christophe Musy, Vice President of PSA Aftermarket. “We are convinced that our repair service and spare parts offering is particularly suited to the needs of Moroccan customers”.

“Sopriam aims to cover the whole of Morocco by opening at least 50 garages by 2021”, added Khalid Kabbaj. “We call on all multi-brand mechanics committed to high-quality service and customer satisfaction to join Euro Repar Car Service. It is an excellent opportunity for them to enjoy the support of an international banner while preserving their independence and flexibility.”

1 Rue Abdeouahed Al Morrakochi-Q.I Oukacha, Casablanca.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.