The multi-brand Euro Repar Car Service network sets up workshop in Turkey

The first Euro Repar Car Service garage in Istanbul was inaugurated on 8 March 2018 at a ceremony attended by Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President, PSA Aftermarket, Delphine Lafon-Degrange, Vice President, Independent Aftermarket business unit, Olivier Gandolfo, Vice President, Parts and Service for the Middle East-Africa region, and Michel Furth, Director, Parts and Services Turkey. The Istanbul garage is the second in Turkey, after Ankara, which joined the brand last December.

Euro Repar Car Service, which offers a wide and trusted local network run by teams of experienced professionals, can service and maintain vehicles of all makes and all ages, in all areas: oil changes, maintenance, overhaul, tyres, brakes, air conditioning, batteries, visibility, exhaust, power, suspension, pre-technical checks, mechanical diagnostics and package deals.

The network now includes more than 3,000 garages worldwide, including more than 1,400 in France and 300 in Germany. It is rapidly expanding internationally, particularly in the Middle East-Africa region, including Tunisia and, more recently, Algeria. The goal is to exceed 10,000 garages by 2021.

Christophe Musy said: “Euro Repar Car Service is a major asset in our multi-brand aftermarket offensive, which involves winning new customers owning vehicles of all makes and all ages. This offensive plays a fundamental role in Groupe PSA’s global Push to Pass strategic plan, which aims to broaden our customer base.”

Michel Furth added: “We are proud to be launching Euro Repar Car Service in Turkey and bringing a best-in-class service to motorists. We invite multi-brand mechanics committed to customer satisfaction and quality of service to join us and benefit from the support of a major international brand while maintaining their independence. Our ambition is to have at least 120 garages across the whole of Turkey by 2021.”

Euro Repar Car Service’s rollout in Turkey will also promote the marketing of the Eurorepar multi-brand product range in Turkey and its adaptation to the Turkish market

