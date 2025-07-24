Mullen announces company name change to Bollinger Innovations, Inc. effective July 28, 2025

Mullen, an electric vehicle manufacturer, today announces that the Company’s previously announced name change to Bollinger Innovations, Inc. will be effective July 28, 2025

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces that the Company’s previously announced name change to Bollinger Innovations, Inc. will be effective July 28, 2025. Effective as of the market open on the same date, the Company’s common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the Company’s new stock symbol – BINI. The CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is not affected by the name or stock symbol change.

The Company’s name and stock symbol change has no affect on the Company’s legal structure or business operations. Stockholders are not required to take any actions in connection with these changes.

“Our transistion to Bollinger Innovation goes beyond a simple name change,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Bollinger, Innovations, Inc. “We are bringing our products and brands together under one strong and unified identity, ready to service the commercial vehicle industry.”

