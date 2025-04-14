Mullen announces commercial EV order from global expert shipping in Los Angeles

Initial order includes Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van for maintenance and material transport tasks with additional orders to follow

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces a sale of the all-electric Mullen ONE Class 1 cargo van to Global Expert Shipping (“Global Expert”) located in Glendale, California, with additional orders to follow. The vehicle order will be fulfilled by Mullen’s nationally known EV dealer partner, Pritchard Automotive.

Global Expert is an international, licensed freight forwarding company, based in Glendale, California, with a focus on international shipments between the U.S. and Armenia and beyond. Global Expert is adding both Mullen’s commercial EVs to its fleet, strategically chosen to address their specific transportation needs.

By incorporating the Mullen ONE, Global Export can significantly reduce its carbon footprint while meeting the company’s unique operational needs.

“We are always proud to support local logistic freight companies with their efforts to reduce environmental impact and create a more sustainable future,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Our commercial EVs not only meet the specific needs of shipping companies like Global Expert but also offer significant total cost of ownership (TCO) savings.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile applications. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

SOURCE: Mullen