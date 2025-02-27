Mullen announces Class 1 EV cargo van purchase and delivery to Orange County, North Carolina

The Mullen ONE EV cargo van will be deployed by Orange County’s Solid Waste Management Department, supporting its Climate Action Plan, which aims to transition the county’s fleet to all-electric vehicles

Mullen Automotive Inc . (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the purchase and delivery of the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van to local government Orange County, North Carolina. The vehicle will be deployed by Orange County’s Solid Waste Management Department, and the order will be fulfilled by National Auto Fleet Group (NAFG), an authorized Mullen dealer. Mullen Commercial EVs are now available for purchase on Sourcewell under NAFG’s Sourcewell Contract # 091521-NAF, which offers Class 1-3 electric vehicles to government agencies across the United States.

Nestled in the hills of the North Carolina Piedmont, Orange County is located between the Research Triangle Park and the Triad cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, and is home to more than 140,000 residents. The county includes historic Hillsborough, the county seat; Chapel Hill, home to the University of North Carolina; and Carrboro and Mebane, former railroad and mill towns. This purchase from its Solid Waste Management Department supports Orange County’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to transition the county’s fleet to all-electric by 2025.

The Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van offers the versatility and efficiency necessary for the Solid Waste Management Department’s daily operations. Its zero-emission operation directly contributes to Orange County’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve its electrification goals.

“Mullen Commercial EVs are perfectly suited for the demands of government agencies and municipal operations, providing a reliable and sustainable solution for various departments,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are confident that Orange County, North Carolina, will find the Mullen ONE to be an efficient addition to the Solid Waste Management Department’s fleet, allowing them to provide essential services while minimizing environmental impact.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

SOURCE: Mullen