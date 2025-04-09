Mullen and Enpower Greentech Inc. enter partnership and supply agreement to build EGI’s SWIFT series of semi solid-state batteries

EGI SWIFT semi solid-state batteries (SSB) are intended for use in commercial vehicles as well as other industrial applications including drone, E-aviation, robotics, aerospace, marine two-wheelers, power tools, and medical applications

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today it has signed a Partnership and Supply Agreement with Enpower Greentech Inc. (EGI), a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery manufacturing and technology, to build and deliver its SWIFT series SSB. The Enpower EGI SWIFT SSB are intended for use in commercial vehicles as well as other industrial applications including aerospace, marine, hobby vehicles, material handling, power tools, medical and drone applications.

The agreement between the parties outlines the partnership to manufacture the SWIFT SSB modules and battery packs domestically at Mullen’s Battery Center in Fullerton, California. The Fullerton Center has three lines for the manufacture of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery modules and will continue to ramp up its engineering staff for full production and to execute this technology in early 2026.

“By partnering with EGI, Mullen continues to build its portfolio and is positioned to deliver domestically produced battery solutions, which has been Mullen’s vision since its inception,” said John Taylor, president of Commercial Vehicles and SVP Global Manufacturing at Mullen. “In addition to the benefits of semi solid-state batteries, this partnership will reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and address increased costs due to tariffs.”

Mullen’s Fullerton facility currently has three battery lines installed in support of U.S.-made battery components and manufacturing. Lines include:

High volume standard battery chemistry line.

Low volume standard chemistry R&D line.

Low volume solid-state polymer R&D line.

“We are excited to sign this agreement to solidify our continued relationship with Mullen in this critical growth market,” Dr. Che Yong, co-founder and CTO of EGI. “We see a great opportunity to meet new market conditions and build domestic production that will deliver significant value to customers. The synergies that exist between the two companies has evolved into understanding the full technology, and the ripple of this technology will be monumental to the industry.”

“I have tasked John Taylor in his role as president of our Commercial Division to oversee this program. With his 40 years of extensive manufacturing and engineering experience, including but not limited to Tesla and GM, John has demonstrated his ability to deliver on time and on schedule. We are confident that the solid-state polymer program is now fast-tracked for commercialization,” said David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen.

EGI’s SWIFT Series SSB Cells are advanced silicon-anode-based semi solid-state batteries. They offer twice the energy density, ultra-fast charging capability, extended cycle life, and a cost-efficient manufacturing roadmap. Top U.S. automotive OEMs, leading drone manufacturers, and eVTOL companies have widely tested and validated SWIFT cells. EGI plans to commence domestic manufacturing in late Q3 2025 at its Ann Arbor, Michigan, facility, which will continue to expand its manufacturing capacity throughout 2026. This way, EGI will offer tariff-free, high-performance pouch cells to the market.

SOURCE: Mullen