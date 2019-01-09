MQA to showcase premium in-car music listening at CES 2019

MQA, the world’s leading company delivering master quality audio in a file small enough to stream, today announced that the company is expanding its innovative technology to the automotive market. MQA technology will be integrated within BlackBerry’s QNX Acoustics Management Platform, used by leading OEMs to build secure and scalable software solutions for connected and autonomous cars. To mark the launch of the new integration, an MQA-powered listening experience will be demonstrated in a showcase vehicle at BlackBerry’s booth (#7523 LVCC North Hall) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (8-12 January 2019).

“As studio quality audio becomes the expectation of music fans – at home and on smartphones – consumers will also demand the best quality in the car. MQA’s integration with BlackBerry shows that it can be possible for manufacturers to deliver on that promise,” said Mike Jbara, CEO of MQA.

“QNX has long been on the forefront of automotive acoustics processing with handsfree, in-car communication and noise cancellation technologies,” said Len Layton, Acoustics Business Development Manager, BlackBerry. “Music will remain a key element of the driving experience. Our work with MQA will provide automakers with the ability to deliver audio that will satisfy even the most discerning music fans.”

MQA’s entry into the automotive industry follows its continued success in popularising premium audio playback in the home and mobile markets. The company has partnerships with all three major record labels as well as the independent sector; music services such as TIDAL and Onkyo Music offer MQA master recordings for streaming and download; and in the last 18 months, handset manufacturers LG and Essential have both launched mobile devices with MQA playback capability.

