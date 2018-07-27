Motorservice launches exhaust gas temperature sensors

MS Motorservice International GmbH has expanded its product range in the sensor field. The spare parts specialist now offers aftermarket exhaust gas temperature sensors in high quality. The 30 new articles cover around 1,400 vehicle types.

The new exhaust gas temperature sensors from Motorservice provide reliable functionality. They feature impressive temperature resistance in the range from – 40° to + 1,000°C, exceptional accuracy and, thanks to their thin-layer platinum resistors, a short response time. In addition, the sensors demonstrate excellent product quality with a high-grade stainless steel housing, high long-term stability and outstanding resistance to mechanical, thermal and chemical strains. The all-rounders also score highly when it comes to usability: The new sensors with the item numbers 7.08369.00.0 to 7.08369.29.0 cover around 1,400 vehicle types for passenger car diesel engines from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Opel/Vauxhall, Saab, Seat, Škoda and Volkswagen.

As a sales organisation for Rheinmetall Automotive’s aftermarket activities, Motorservice acquires a large proportion of its range internally from within the group, including the subsidiaries Kolbenschmidt and Pierburg. The internationally active spare parts specialist also has the know-how of a large international automotive supplier. Customers therefore benefit from products in OE quality.

Technical background

Exhaust gas temperature sensors are indispensable in modern vehicles. They monitor the hot exhaust gas flow and protect temperature-sensitive components, such as turbochargers and all types of catalytic converters, from overheating. In addition, they monitor the free-burning process of the diesel particulate filter and the exhaust gas temperature as part of on-board diagnostics (OBD). In the event of critical overheating, the control unit responds with suitable actions to reduce the temperature, e.g. reducing the performance.

