Motive introduces new industry-leading AI capabilities to improve driver safety in Mexico

Revolutionary new AI technology saves lives by combatting distracted and drowsy driving

Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced new AI capabilities designed to address one of Mexico’s most pressing road safety challenges: distracted and drowsy driving. With the introduction of Motive’s AI-powered Drowsiness Detection and AI-powered Forward Collision Warning to the Mexico market, safety managers can proactively address driver fatigue and other unsafe behaviors to improve overall fleet safety.

Driver fatigue is a critical road safety risk in Mexico. Nearly half of the traffic collisions reported by the Mexican Institute of Transportation (IMT) in 2023 were due to driver actions, including distracted and drowsy driving. Long hours on the road, exacerbated by labor shortages, push drivers to dangerous limits, resulting in risky behaviors such as crossing into oncoming traffic, unsafe lane changes, and fatal collisions.

“Our people are our most valuable asset and we need business partners that understand that,” said Arturo Sánchez, founding partner of Autotransportes Pilot. “Motive helps us minimize risk and improve safety by enabling us to track drivers’ rest periods and understand their operational status, including the surrounding environment. With Motive as our primary partner for safety and GPS tracking, we can assure our employees, partners, and their families that we are committed to their safety and well-being.”

“Our customers have shared that driver drowsiness is one of their top safety concerns,” says Omar Camacho, General Manager of Motive Mexico. “Motive’s new AI capabilities empower organizations in Mexico to tackle their most pressing safety challenges right away. These life-saving alerts give drivers and safety managers the tools they need to prevent accidents and save lives.”

Real-time alerts save lives

Available with dual-facing AI Dashcams, Motive’s new AI-powered Drowsiness Detection combats driver fatigue by detecting early and advanced signs of drowsy driving, including frequent yawning and when drivers’ eyes are closed. When fatigue indicators are observed:

Drivers receive real-time in-cab alerts directing them to take a break

Safety managers are notified to quickly contact drivers and reinforce recommended breaks

If a driver begins to fall asleep, in-cab alerts are triggered to wake them to prevent a serious collision

Motive’s new AI-powered Forward Collision Warning helps prevent rear-end collisions, which are often caused by distracted or drowsy driving. Available with all Motive AI Dashcams, the new safety capability accurately detects when a driver approaches another vehicle ahead of them too quickly. By calculating speed, distance, and time to impact, it provides critical alerts that prompt drivers to brake. Forward collision warnings help reduce collisions by 27%, giving drivers the time they need to brake and avoid incidents.

In addition to AI-powered Drowsiness Detection and AI-powered Forward Collision Warning, Motive’s AI Dashcam enhances driver safety by detecting other coachable unsafe behaviors including cell phone usage, unsafe lane change, close following, and speeding. Motive’s AI Dashcam generates alerts related to six unsafe driving behaviors 3-4 times more than competing solutions, empowering customers to gain the visibility needed to prevent accidents and get their team home safely. Customers using Motive’s AI Dashcam can achieve up to 80% reduction in accidents, 30% reduction in accident-related costs, and a 21% reduction in insurance costs.

These alerts not only save lives but also provide safety and fleet managers with actionable insights to adjust driver schedules and mitigate risks over time. The upcoming Driver Fatigue Index (DFI) will advance detection capabilities by blending multiple onset fatigue indicators such as excessive yawning, frequent lane swerves, eye behavior, abnormal speed changes, environmental signals, cumulative drive time, and more.

SOURCE: Motive