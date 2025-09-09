Motive defeats Samsara in IP infringement case, a victory for road safety

On September 8, Motive Technologies, Inc. (“Motive”), the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, emerged victorious in the patent infringement investigation instituted by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)

Judge Doris Johnson Hines of the ITC issued her determination in Samsara’s patent infringement case against Motive. The ruling was clear: Motive does not infringe any valid Samsara patent claims, and no section 337 violations were found against Motive.

This is a victory for Motive, and most importantly, a win for the nearly 100,000 customers and more than 1 million drivers who rely on its technology to improve road safety.

“Samsara falsely accused Motive of patent infringement in the ITC to stifle competition and disrupt our business. But they failed,” said Shu White, Chief Legal Officer of Motive. “With this legal attack in the rearview, Motive remains more focused than ever on our mission to improve the safety of our roads.”

