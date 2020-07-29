Most popular accessories for the ŠKODA models SCALA and KAMIQ

Floor mats, mudflaps, protective strips for the sills: With ŠKODA Genuine Accessories for the compact models SCALA and KAMIQ, protective and value-retaining accessories are among the best-selling extras. Silver and black alloy wheels up to 18 inches in diameter also rank high in the list of most popular accessories.

To give their SCALA or KAMIQ an even sportier and more robust look, many ŠKODA customers opt for alloy wheels. From sleek to sporty or rugged, ŠKODA Genuine Accessories offer a wide range of wheels from 16 to 18 inches. The best-selling variants include the 16-inch Alaris alloy wheels, which are available in silver and black. The 16-inch alloy Nanuq, which is popular for winter, as well as the 17-inch Stratos and Volans wheels, are also at the top of the bestseller list. From the 18-inch-alloy range, Blade wheels are available from ŠKODA Genuine Accessories in silver, black or anthracite for both models, and Sirius, Vega and Vega Aero wheels, some of which can be ordered ex-works, are also available in additional colour variants. With rugged steel rims, wheel trims add a unique finish. The Tecton cover for 16-inch steel wheels is particularly popular for the SCALA. To protect their own vehicles and those of other road users, buyers often fit their SCALA or KAMIQ with plastic mudflaps. Mudflaps for both the front and rear wheels rank among the best-selling accessories. The ever-popular, decorative aluminium door sill trims in various colours bearing the respective model name add visual accents. There is even an illuminated version available for the SCALA.

Protected footwell with perfectly fitting floor mats

The vehicle should remain clean even when it is raining or snowing. For this reason, many customers buying the SCALA and KAMIQ models introduced in 2019 order protective floor mats for their new cars. This is true of the all-weather mats as well as the hard-wearing rubber version and textile floor mats. They all fit perfectly into the footwell and protect the high-quality interior from dirt and moisture. The protective rubber mat for the rear centre tunnel completes the range and is also one of the bestsellers from ŠKODA Genuine Accessories.

Protection and expansion options for the boot

Loading capacity is one of the most important characteristics of every ŠKODA. The KAMIQ with a maximum boot volume of 1,395 litres and the SCALA with a capacity of up to 1,410 litres each represent top values in their class. ŠKODA Genuine Accessories offer smart solutions for the luggage compartments so that even bulky or dirty items leave no lasting traces. These include a textile boot mat, a robust and washable rubber tray and a reversible boot mat with textile and rubber sides. All three are particularly popular accessories. To protect the loading edge from damage, both models are available with either a transparent adhesive film or a sturdy black protective strip. Net systems, and cargo and partition elements ensure that the boot is kept tidy. If the storage space is still not sufficient, roof racks, on which roof boxes or bicycle racks can be attached, can expand the storage space. Adding a bicycle rack directly to the swing-out trailer hitch makes transporting bikes even more convenient.

SOURCE: ŠKODA