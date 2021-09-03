More than a roof – The Tomorrow Roof Concept by Webasto

Global automotive supplier showcases new roof concept at the IAA 2021

With the Tomorrow Roof Concept, Webasto, the global market leader for roof systems, presents a wide range of innovative functions at the IAA that can be integrated into the car roof of tomorrow. Under the motto More Than a Roof…, the roof of the future will become a design element, increase comfort, enable the integration of entertainment and provide fresh air and visibility.

The “Privacy” Roof Concept, which visitors can see at the Webasto stand at the exhibition center from September 7-12 (Hall B3, Booth B80), consists of a large transparent glass surface that provides a bright ambience in the vehicle interior. Fresh air is provided by a tilt function of the front roof element. Darkening and privacy are made possible at the touch of a button as a result of switchable glazing. Depending on customer requests, other functions and features can be adapted for the concept.

SOURCE: Webasto