More than 13,000 vehicles transporting hazardous materials/dangerous goods were inspected during CVSA’s unannounced five-day inspection initiative

During the 2021 HM/DG Road Blitz, June 21-25, inspectors compiled and submitted valuable HM/DG compliance data to the Alliance

Commercial motor vehicle inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. inspected 13,471 vehicles transporting hazardous materials/dangerous goods (HM/DG) as part of a focused HM/DG inspection and enforcement initiative by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

In the U.S. and Canada, 10,905 commercial motor vehicles and 8,363 HM/DG packages were inspected over that five-day period. Inspectors identified 2,714 violations.

496 shipping papers violations

628 non-bulk/small means of containment packaging violations

390 bulk packaging/large means of containment placarding violations

277 non-bulk/small means of containment labeling violations

307 bulk/large means of containment placarding violations

167 other safety marks violations

288 loading and securement violations

50 HM/DG package integrity (leaking) violations

63 Transportation of Dangerous Goods Training Certificate violations (Canada only)

In addition, below is a summary of the HM/DG class types inspected, broken out by country and combined for a North American total.

Class Description Canada Mexico U.S. Total Class 1 Explosives, such as ammunition, fireworks, flares, etc. 115 90 317 522 Class 2 Flammable, non-flammable/non-poisonous and poisonous. 286 367 1,564 2,217 Class 3 Flammable liquids, such as acetone, adhesives, paints, gasoline, ethanol, methanol, some pesticides, etc. 484 1, 526 3,140 5,150 Class 4 Flammable solids, substances liable to spontaneously combust and substances that, on contact with water, emit flammable gases, such as white phosphorus and sodium. 102 17 133 252 Class 5 Oxidizing agents and organic peroxides, such as hydrogen peroxide, potassium permanganate, sodium nitrite, ammonium nitrate fertilizers and oxygen generators. 110 26 203 339 Class 6 Toxic and infectious substances; any material, other than a gas, that is so toxic to humans that it presents a health hazard during transportation, such as cyanide, biological samples, clinical wastes and some pesticides. 113 39 120 272 Class 7 Radioactive materials, such as cobalt and cesium. 96 2 40 138 Class 8 Liquid or solid corrosive substances, such as sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide, that cause full thickness destruction of human skin at the site of contact within a specified time. 192 160 1,149 1,501 Class 9 Miscellaneous HM/DG, such as acetaldehyde ammonia, asbestos, elevated temperature materials and benzaldehyde. 114 146 430 690

Governments in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. have strict inspection and enforcement programs to ensure compliance with regulations regarding the transportation of HM/DG. In the U.S., the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) are responsible for regulating and ensuring the safe and secure movement of hazardous materials. In Canada, the TDG Regulations are the safety requirements for the transportation of dangerous goods. And in Mexico, the Official Mexican Standards (Normas Oficiales Mexicanas or NOMs) contain regulations for the land transport of hazardous materials and wastes.

During the HM/DG Road Blitz, inspectors conducted inspections on commercial motor vehicles containing HM/DG and any vehicles found to have HM/DG-related out-of-service violations, as well as any other driver or vehicle out-of-service violations, were restricted from traveling until all out-of-service violations were addressed.

The HM/DG Road Blitz helps increase awareness of the HM/DG rules and regulations in place to keep the driver, the public and the environment safe. It also highlights the hard-working, specially trained commercial motor vehicle law enforcement individuals who inspect vehicles transporting HM/DG.

Furthermore, motor carriers whose drivers transport HM/DG are specially trained in emergency safety and applicable HM/DG federal regulations. The HM/DG Road Blitz spotlights the safety-compliant drivers, shippers and motor carriers that ensure HM/DG are always appropriately marked, placarded, packaged and secured while being transported on our roadways.

SOURCE: CVSA