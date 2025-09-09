More sustainable tires: TotalEnergies’ Cray Valley Affiliate supplies resins (Cleartack® and Ricon®) derived from used cooking oil for synthetic rubber production

TotalEnergies’s Cray Valley Affiliate has signed a new agreement to supply tire manufacturer Continental with ISCC Plus-certified Cleartack® and Ricon® resins

TotalEnergies’s Cray Valley Affiliate has signed a new agreement to supply tire manufacturer Continental with ISCC Plus-certified Cleartack® and Ricon® resins. Using a mass balance approach, the Cleartack® and Ricon® resins will enable the increase of renewable materials in the value chain of Continental tires while maintaining the highest level of safety and performance through specific tire tread formulation.

Cleartack®, a pure monomer low molecular weight tackifying resin, and Ricon® a Liquid Polybutadiene resin that enhances the performance of tires, are produced at TotalEnergies’ Carling, France site. The ISCC Plus-certified bio-feedstock originally comes from vegetable oil or used cooking oil processed at TotalEnergies’ biorefinery in La Mède, France. Cray Valley will supply Cleartack® and Ricon® resins to different Continental tire plants in Europe.

The agreement highlights Cray Valley’s ambition to develop low carbon solutions for high-value applications such as automotive applications, enabling their clients to reduce the carbon footprint of their products through the use of renewable feedstock in their value chain.

“The collaboration with Continental is the ideal example of a long-term and trustworthy partnership with a common target: achieving performance while accelerating the transition to more sustainable materials through innovative and reliable solutions. We are very proud to support our long-standing partner to reach its sustainability ambitions. Simultaneously, this agreement is part of our 2030 ambition to supply more than 30% of our total volume as sustainable resins,” said Thierry Lebriat, Global Head of Sales at Cray Valley.

