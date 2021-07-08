More supportive, more efficient, more digital: New features see new MAN Truck Generation hit new heights

MAN is introducing brand-new product highlights for its new Truck Generation, freshly launched last year, which make the TGX, TGS, TGM and TGL even safer and more user-friendly, but also even more efficient and more digital

MAN is introducing brand-new product highlights for its new Truck Generation, freshly launched last year, which make the TGX, TGS, TGM and TGL even safer and more user-friendly, but also even more efficient and more digital. The MAN OptiView mirror replacement system, the MAN CruiseAssist driving assistant, additional fuel savings of up to 3.7 percent, as well as over-the-air updates with MAN Now and new digital services are just some of the innovations arriving between the second half of 2021 and early 2022 that will provide drivers and transportation companies with lasting benefits in their day-to-day operations.

“We know that our customers’ businesses never stand still, so at MAN we never stop working on enhancements for our products. For this reason, we are making our new Truck Generation more efficient, safer and more innovative and are placing even more focus on simplifying the day-to-day operations of our customers and drivers, thus making us a reliable and competent partner,” says Göran Nyberg, Executive Board Member for Sales and Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus.

Innovative assistance

In terms of the new products, the main visual highlight is the absence of traditional exterior mirrors. The new, optional mirror replacement system, which can be ordered from October onwards, works exclusively with cameras, including at the front and on the sides of the vehicle. They show what is happening around the truck on two large high-resolution displays on the A-pillars and also on the screen of the media system. The driver has a selection of view options to choose from, each consistently eliminating blind spots, improving visibility and, above all else, significantly improving safety for other road users. The turn assist function is also integrated into the display concept.

Digital with an eye to the future

Fleet managers are just as pleased about this as they are about the expanded range of over-the-air function updates and new features on the free MAN Driver App, which also contribute to efficiency. MAN Perform, the tool for analysing driver and vehicle deployment, will also be upgraded between the second half of 2021 and early 2022, offering new features such as automated fleet and driver reports, and the ability to integrate additional performance data. The digital maintenance management system MAN ServiceCare, which acts as an interface in analysing and transmitting vehicle data to the MAN service outlet in this new expansion stage, also offers a major advantage in terms of greater vehicle availability: The ServiceCare Center takes it upon itself to contact customers in good time if a fault occurs on the vehicle – before this fault results in a breakdown.

And finally, the digital offering around the new MAN Truck Generation is also growing as a result of the fact that the MAN Driver App also has new functions in addition to its previous functions such as support for departure control and damage reports, the MAN service base search or the short operating instructions. In addition to eight other language versions, these are above all recommendations for action for an economical driving style and, in conjunction with the Perform service, explanations of the evaluations of the individual driving style analysis by the app. This allows drivers to use the new MAN Truck Generation even more comfortably and transport companies benefit from even greater efficiency. True to the guiding principle of MAN: Simplifying Business.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus