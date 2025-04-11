More Solaris buses in Stockholm – 81 Urbino electric for VR Sverige AB

Operator VR Sverige AB has ordered 81 Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric buses

Operator VR Sverige AB has ordered 81 Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric buses. These vehicles, homologated in Class II, will serve suburban routes around Stockholm, providing residents with comfortable and zero-emission transport. Deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

Solaris Bus & Coach continues to strengthen its position in the Swedish market. VR Sverige AB, one of key public transport operators in Sweden, has ordered 81 low-entry Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric buses. The new vehicles will join the fleet serving the Stockholm region in the second quarter of 2026.

The Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric model has been designed for both urban and suburban transport. The buses for VR will be homologated in Class II, meaning they will primarily operate on intercity and metropolitan routes. Each vehicle will be equipped with high-capacity Solaris High Energy batteries, ensuring sufficient range. These buses offer high travel comfort, a spacious interior, and advanced driver assistance systems that enhance safety and convenience. Most importantly, they produce no emissions at the point of use, contributing to the development of modern, sustainable public transport.

“I am very pleased that the VR operator has chosen Solaris as the supplier of 81 electric buses to the Swedish capital. We have succesfully delivered 23 x E15LE to the city of Kristianstad last year, and that we now again suceed with VR in another important region, makes me extremely happy. For us VR is a new customer, and I am convinced that both passengers and drivers will enjoy the comfort of our vehicles. The purchase of such a large fleet of zero-emission electric buses is also a significant contribution to the development of sustainable transport in the Stockholom area,” said Sverre Skaar, CEO Solaris Sverige.

„Finding electric buses that meet our clients’ stringent requirements is a challenge, and therefore we are pleased and satisfied to continue having Solaris as our supplier. We are satisfied with the deliveries that Solaris has made for our contract in Kristianstad, and thus we look forward to a continued fruitful collaboration”- says Anders Frykman, Bus Director, VR Sverige AB.

The contract with VR Sverige AB marks another step toward zero-emission mobility in the region, highlighting the growing role of electric transport in Sweden. With this order, Stockholm will have a total of 225 Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric buses in operation. Solaris Bus & Coach is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of buses and trolleybuses, specializing in modern, zero-emission transport solutions. In 2024, the company sold a total of 1,525 vehicles, 83% of which were battery-electric, hydrogen, trolleybuses, and hybrid buses.

