More Škoda customers think on their fleet

ŠKODA has announced record UK fleet sales results for the first six months of the year. With more than 23,000 cars delivered to business customers over the period, the Czech manufacturer increased its overall fleet market share to 3.4 per cent (3.3 per cent for the same period in 2017), despite the industry’s year-to-date decline in new car fleet registrations.

Figures for the first six months of 2018 from the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) show that ŠKODA continued to carve out a bigger share of the true fleet market, delivering 10,642 cars. This growth means ŠKODA now commands a 3.9 per cent share of the true fleet market (3.6 per cent for the same period in 2017), with more fleet managers and small business owners than ever before recognising the compelling offer that ŠKODA’s models present.

The award-winning ŠKODA Octavia Estate once again retained its number one position in its segment with deliveries increasing 13 per cent over the period. The flagship ŠKODA Superb is a winning choice with executives and was the third most-popular model in its segment with 1,299 delivered to customers since January.

All models enjoyed strong half-year sales in the UK. More than 1,300 all-new Karoqs were delivered to customers and the brand’s flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, continued to grow from strength to strength with a 63 per cent increase in registrations. The Fabia also continued to be a popular choice with a 27 per cent increase in deliveries for the hatchback.

Henry Williams, ŠKODA Head of Fleet, commented: “The SMMT figures show it’s been a tough first half year for fleet new car registrations. These results therefore reaffirm the strength our offering for business customers, and we are delighted to have recorded our best true fleet market share.”

