More Scottish residents to benefit from through-pavement EV charging channel roll-out

East Lothian council is the latest local authority to trial the ‘Kerbo Charge’ through-pavement charging channel

Kerbo Charge is pleased to announce the launch of a through-pavement EV charging channel trial in East Lothian, designed to make the transition from diesel/petrol cars to electric vehicles much easier for residents with on-street parking.

When residents want to charge their car, they simply insert their charging cable into the channel and the specially designed lid closes behind, just like a zip. This eliminates the need for unsightly cables stretching across footpaths that are trip hazards for pedestrians.

The Kerbo Charge home EV charging channel, manufactured in the UK, is unique to the market because it’s able to bend with the pavement surface during installation (most UK pavements are not flat!) – this makes for discreet installs that do not require surrounding groundworks.

If the product is rolled out across East Lothian then it’s expected to significantly accelerate the adoption of EVs by residents with street parking by making it much more convenient and affordable to charge their cars. Each time a resident charges their car at home using an off-peak tariff they save around £24 compared to public charging[2].

The trial is privately funded at no cost to the council – if made more widely available take up is expected to be high given residents save around £1,100 per year compared to public charge points.

Councillor John McMillan, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment, Economic Development and Tourism, said:

“As more people switch to electric vehicles, they are discovering the benefits of charging from home. Not only is it much cheaper than charging in public, but they can leave the house every day with a full battery, and most people are unlikely to need to charge anywhere else, unless they are driving on the odd long journey.”

Michael Goulden, CEO and Co-founder of Kerbo Charge said: “I’m delighted East Lothian Council is trialling home EV charging channels as they really do tackle an unfairness that needs addressing if we’re going to hit our net zero targets.”

SOURCE: Kerbo Charge