More performance for the compact sports car: the new Audi TT can be ordered now

Sharper, more powerful and better equipped: Audi starts advance sales of the upgraded TT series today. 20 years after the series debut of the original TT, the compact sports car now has a tauter exterior design, more powerful engines and a wider range of standard equipment. The limited-edition “TT 20 years” anniversary model (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.2 – 7.0*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 165 – 161*) is a homage to the success story of the Audi TT.