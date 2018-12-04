More performance for the compact sports car: the new Audi TT can be ordered now

Sharper, more powerful and better equipped: Audi starts advance sales of the upgraded TT series today. 20 years after the series debut of the original TT, the compact sports car now has a tauter exterior design, more powerful engines and a wider range of standard equipment. The limited-edition “TT 20 years” anniversary model (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.2 – 7.0*; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 165 – 161*) is a homage to the success story of the Audi TT.
The “TT 20 years” anniversary model is limited to 999 cars and forms a link to the year 1998, when the first TT generation made its series debut. Its details are inspired by the TTS Roadster concept study, which premiered in 1995 at the Tokyo Motor Show: The seats, door panels and console of the center tunnel are upholstered in fine Nappa leather in moccasin brown, while the decorative leather strips and Panuka contrasting stitching are a modern interpretation of the original show car’s interior. A badge with a unique serial number as well as “TT 20 years” badges on the steering wheel and gear lever knob adorn the cockpit. 19-inch aluminum wheels in gloss metal gray, specially designed exhaust tailpipes, Matrix OLED rear lights and matt Audi rings above the side sills add highlights to the exterior. Customers can choose between arrow gray and nano gray for the paintwork. The “TT 20 years” is available as a Coupé and a Roadster.
For 20 years, the Audi TT has been synonymous with driving pleasure – and with this update, for which advance sales are now starting, Audi has honed the sporty character of the third generation. Audi offers two direct-injection gasoline engines for the new TT: With 145 kW (197 hp) in the 40 TFSI TFSI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.3 – 6.0*; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 145 – 137*) as a new entry-level engine and 180 kW (245 hp) in the 45 TFSI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3 – 6.4*; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166 – 147*), both engines afford more power than their predecessors.
The engines also have a gasoline particulate filter. With the new seven-gear S tronic, the lower gears now have a shorter ratio for better driving dynamics. With the 40 TFSI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.1 – 6.0*; combined CO2emissions in g/km: 138 – 137*), the TT Coupé sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 6.6 seconds, while the 45 TFSI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.6 – 6.4*; CO2 emissions in g/km: 150 – 147*) does it in just 5.9 seconds. For the more powerful engine, Audi also offers the option of quattro all-wheel drive for even better traction and driving dynamics.
The exterior design of the new TT is now more progressive and sharper. The Singleframe radiator grille is highly sculpted, with large side air intakes emphasizing the car’s firm hold on the road. At the rear, horizontal lines also underscore the width of the compact sports car. As an option, Audi can supply the headlights in LED or Matrix LED technology including dynamic turn signals.
The optional S line exterior package particularly highlights the sporty character of the Audi TT with striking details on the front, side sills and rear. It is complemented by the S line sport package with the S sport seats and the body lowered by 10 millimeters (0.4 in). Three new colors have been added to the range of paint finishes: cosmos blue, pulse orange and turbo blue (S line). For the highly driver-oriented interior, special elements such as the inner rings of the air vents, are available in the new colors satin orange and turbo blue.
Even the basic version of the new Audi TT is equipped with the Audi drive select driving dynamics system. The driver can control all infotainment and voice control functions via the multifunction steering wheel. The displays appear in the Audi virtual cockpit, where the driver can choose between two different views. In all versions, devices such as smartphones can be connected via an illuminated USB socket and by Bluetooth.
The prices for the TT Coupé start at €35,900, while the TT Roadster is available from €38,300. The “TT 20 years” special edition, which is exclusively available as a 45 TFSI quattro (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3 – 7.0*; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166 – 160*), starts at €51,740. Deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2019.
Additional information about the Audi TT is available at www.audi-mediacenter.com/en/audi-tt-67.
SOURCE: Audi