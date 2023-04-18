More luxury, more performance: Porsche presents the new Cayenne

Porsche has fundamentally overhauled the third generation of the Cayenne with comprehensive changes to the powertrain, chassis, design and equipment

Porsche has fundamentally overhauled the third generation of the Cayenne with comprehensive changes to the powertrain, chassis, design and equipment. This has further extended not only on-road and off-road performance, but also luxurious everyday comfort.

Porsche has thoroughly refined its successful luxury SUV. The new Cayenne debuts with a highly digitalised display and control concept, new chassis technology and innovative high-tech features. “It’s one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” says Michael Schätzle, Vice President Product Line Cayenne.

High-definition HD Matrix LED Headlights provide road illumination tailored to every driving situation, an air quality system filters pollutants from the air in the interior, and for the first time in the Cayenne, front passengers have their own infotainment display – for streaming videos during the trip, for example. With its extensively upgraded design and more powerful engine range, the Cayenne emphasises its claim to be the sportiest car in its segment.

Digitised and driver-focussed: Porsche Driver Experience

Porsche has integrated a completely revised display and control concept into the new Cayenne. The new Porsche Driver Experience, first introduced in the Porsche Taycan, focuses on the driver’s axis and optimises operation. Functions that the driver uses frequently are located directly on or immediately next to the steering wheel. For example, the lever located on the left behind the steering wheel now has additional functions for operating the driver assistance systems. The automatic transmission selector lever in the new Cayenne is now on the dashboard. This makes room on the new centre console for storage compartments and a large air conditioning controller in an elegant black panel design. Large, easily accessible controls combined with mechanical air conditioning switches and a haptic volume controller ensure optimum operability and a refined look. A key feature of the new Porsche Driver Experience is the right balance between digital and analogue elements.

For the first time, the redesigned cockpit of the Cayenne includes a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a so-called curved and free-standing design and variable display options. An optimised head-up display is available as an option. The standard 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display integrates harmoniously into the new dashboard and provides access to all the relevant vehicle functions. Native apps such as Spotify® and Apple Music® are provided to optimise connectivity in the new Cayenne. A 10.9-inch display is now available for the first time for the passenger side. This enriches the front passenger’s driving experience by displaying performance data, providing separate access to the infotainment system controls and, depending on the market, the option of streaming video content on the road. A special foil ensures that the driver cannot see this display.

Refined design, innovative lighting technology

The new Cayenne now has a particularly expressive appearance. A new front end combined with more strongly arched wings, a new bonnet and technically appealing headlights emphasises the vehicle’s width. Three-dimensionally designed tail lights, uncluttered surfaces beneath and a new rear apron with integrated number plate holder characterise the rear end design of the new Cayenne. An expanded colour palette with three new colours, lightweight sports packages saving up to 33 kilograms for the Cayenne Coupé, and a new extensive range of 20, 21, and 22-inch wheels make it possible to individually and dynamically configure the new Cayenne.

Matrix LED Headlights are now standard in the new Cayenne. HD Matrix LED Headlights are a new optional feature. With two high-definition modules and more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp, their innovative technology picks out other users and blocks out the light of the high beam to them with pixel accuracy so as not to dazzle them. The brightness of the modules can be regulated in more than 1,000 steps depending on the driving situation. Customised light modes increase safety and comfort in different driving situations.

Porsche has also introduced an air quality system in the new Cayenne. As standard, the vehicle uses predictive navigation data to detect approaching tunnel entrances and automatically activates air recirculation. Optionally, a sensor detects the level of fine dust particles in the air and passes it through the fine dust filter multiple times if necessary. Furthermore, an ioniser removes many germs and pollutants from the air, which is particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers.

In addition, customers can use a comprehensive range of new and optimised assistance systems. These include the active speed limiter and the swerve assist, the cornering assist, and the improved Porsche InnoDrive as part of the adaptive cruise control. This means that the new Cayenne is even better at helping its driver in dangerous situations as well as in traffic jams on motorways and main roads.

Increased range between ride comfort and performance

Porsche now equips the Cayenne at the factory with a steel spring suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). New shock absorbers with 2-valve technology and thus separate rebound and compression stages allow optimised performance in all driving situations. In particular, comfort at slow speeds, handling during dynamic cornering, and pitch and roll support have been noticeably improved. The driving experience can be additionally enhanced with the new adaptive air suspension with 2-chamber, 2-valve technology. This improves the driving experience with a soft suspension characteristic, stabilises the vehicle and simplifies on-road and off-road handling – compared to both the standard suspension and the predecessor model. At the same time, the adaptive air suspension improves driving precision and performance, and reduces body movements in dynamic driving situations. The suspension also offers an even sharper differentiation between Normal, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

Hybrid model with more power and up to 90 kilometres electric range

In Europe, the new Cayenne debuts with three different engine versions. An extensive refinement of the four-litre V8 biturbo engine developed by Porsche replaces the previous V6 engine in the new Cayenne S. With a maximum output of 349 KW (474 PS; Cayenne S: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 13.4 – 12.4 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 303 – 282 g/km) and a torque of 600 Nm – 25 kW (34 PS) and 50 Nm more than its predecessor – it accelerates both the SUV and the SUV Coupé to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The top speed is 273 km/h. The entry into the world of the Cayenne comes with an optimised three-litre V6 turbo engine. It now generates 260 kW (353 PS) and 500 Nm, which is 10 kW (13 PS) and 50 Nm more than before.

The six-cylinder engine also forms the basis for the powertrain of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. In combination with a new electric motor that has been improved by 30 kW to 130 kW (176 PS), the combined output increases to 346 kW (470 PS; Cayenne E-Hybrid: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 1.8 – 1.5 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 42 – 33 g/km, Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 30.8 – 28.7 kWh/100 km, Electric range* combined (WLTP) 66 – 74 km, Electric range* in town (WLTP) 77 – 90 km). Equipped with a high-voltage battery with a capacity increased from 17.9 kWh to 25.9 kWh, depending on the equipment level, a purely electric range according to the WLTP of up to 90 kilometres is now possible. A new 11 kW on-board charger now shortens the charging time at an appropriate power source to less than two and a half hours despite the increased battery capacity. During the trip, the optimised e-hybrid driving modes increase the efficiency of the vehicle.

Outside the EU, the Turbo GT designed for maximum on-road performance is still the top model in the Cayenne range in most Porsche markets. It is available exclusively as a coupé and benefits from all the optimisations and innovations of the model series. In addition, the output of the four-litre V8 biturbo engine of the Turbo GT has been increased by 14 kW (19 PS) to 485 kW (659 PS). The Cayenne Turbo GT accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h.

SOURCE: Porsche