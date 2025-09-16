More electric Solaris buses for Warsaw – MZA orders as many as 79 vehicles

Representatives of Solaris Bus & Coach and MZA Warsaw have signed a contract for the delivery of 79 electric buses

Representatives of Solaris Bus & Coach and MZA Warsaw have signed a contract for the delivery of 79 electric buses. Under the new agreement, the manufacturer will supply 50 Urbino 18 electric articulated buses and 29 Urbino 12 electric buses to the Polish capital. The contract also includes an option to purchase an additional 79 vehicles. This is yet another order for Solaris zero-emission vehicles placed this year by the Warsaw operator.

Warsaw is once again expanding its electric bus fleet. The city, which is already one of Europe’s leaders in the number of zero-emission buses in operation, has decided to purchase 79 new vehicles. According to the signed agreement, Solaris Bus & Coach will deliver 29 Urbino 12 electric buses and 50 articulated Urbino 18 electric buses to MZA Warsaw. The agreement also provides for the possibility of extending the order to include an additional 29 twelve-meter buses and 50 eighteen-meter buses.

The buses ordered by the operator will feature a modular drive system architecture, that eliminates the so-called engine tower. This allows for increased passenger space and additional room on the roof, where all the batteries are placed. The buses will be equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries – with capacities exceeding 500 kWh for the 12-meter models and over 700 kWh for the articulated versions. Charging will be carried out via a plug-in connector. In accordance with the GSR2 regulation, the buses will feature assistance systems, including a blind spot monitoring system and a driver drowsiness warning system. Deliveries will be completed by the end of 2026.

“I am very pleased that MZA Warsaw, our largest client and long-term partner, has once again decided to expand its cooperation with Solaris. This is proof of continued trust and recognition of the quality and reliability of our vehicles. It is also an expression of shared responsibility for shaping modern, resident-friendly public transport. We are proud to have been part of this transformation for many years and, together with MZA Warsaw, to set an example of how to achieve ambitious goals in decarbonizing urban mobility,” said Agata Stańda, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

“Thanks to the purchase of 79 brand-new Solaris buses, Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe will significantly expand its fleet of electric buses. However, this is only part of our ongoing investments in zero-emission vehicles – ultimately, as many as 258 electric buses may arrive within the next several months. This will be another major step toward a green, eco-friendly capital city, and for our company, a reinforcement of our position as one of Europe’s leaders in zero-emission transport,” said Jan Kuźmiński, CEO of Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe Sp. z o.o.

The cooperation between Solaris and MZA Warsaw has continued for 28 years. Solaris electric buses first entered service in Warsaw in 2015. Since then, the capital’s operator has consistently expanded its fleet with additional battery-powered vehicles from the manufacturer – to date, Solaris has delivered a total of 163 electric buses to MZA Warsaw. Since the beginning of the cooperation, the manufacturer has delivered nearly 1,350 vehicles to the capital.

