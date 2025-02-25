More cargo space for emission-free long-distance transport: Dachser puts 12 MAN eTGX ultra-low-liner trucks into operation

Efficient and productive: New MAN e-trucks are suitable for trailers with greater interior height

The global logistics provider Dachser put twelve fully electric MAN eTGX trucks into service on February 21. With these special ultra-low-liner truck tractors, Dachser can now expand its steadily growing fleet of e-trucks into its high-volume transport business with mega trailers.

These trailers boast an additional 20 centimeters in interior height, as the loading area is just under 100 centimeters above the road surface. This increases the available cargo space by 8 cubic meters while maintaining the same length and width and still keeping the overall height below Germany’s limit of 4 meters. With double-deck loading, a mega trailer offers space for 67 euro pallets.

“For Dachser, this is a further step toward making e-trucks fully suitable for long-distance transport,” explains Stefan Hohm, Chief Development Officer at Dachser, who received the new electric trucks from Dr. Frederik Zohm, Executive Board member for Research & Development at MAN Truck & Bus. “We’ve been relying entirely on trailers with more interior height in our European groupage network since 2021, as they’re more economical and resource-efficient than standard trailers on long journeys. The fact that we can now tow these trailers fully electrically with the MAN eTGX ultra-low-liner trucks helps us bring about even more sustainable logistics.”

The twelve eTGX ultra-low-liner truck tractors were collected by their future drivers directly from the MAN Truck & Bus production plant in Munich and taken to their locations throughout Germany. In addition, Müller Fresh Food Logistics in the Netherlands has been operating an eTGX since December 2024. Dachser acquired the food logistics company in 2023.

“Now that major logistics companies like Dachser are gradually equipping their fleets with electric trucks, we can see that the transition to zero-emission powertrains in logistics is becoming a reality. Our MAN e-truck features a modular battery concept and is designed to be adaptable to all common transport applications, so our customers don’t have to lower their expectations compared to a conventionally powered truck. That means that as an ultra-low-liner truck tractor for high-volume transports, even with the shortest possible wheelbase, the MAN e-truck still offers the maximum battery capacity for a range of around 500 kilometers,” Dr. Zohm said at the official handover.

Dachser is systematically deploying e-trucks

By pursuing a long-term climate protection strategy and focusing on efficiency, innovation, and inclusive responsibility, Dachser is paving the way for sustainable logistics together with its customers and partners. The logistics provider began deploying battery-electric vehicles in 2015 for city-center deliveries with zero local emissions. It has three e-mobility locations in Germany at which it tests emission-free trucks for groupage logistics and studies the interplay between photovoltaic systems, battery storage, intelligent charging systems, and charging infrastructure. Including the twelve new MAN eTGX trucks, Dachser now has over 120 e-trucks in service in short- and long-distance transport throughout Europe.

MAN e-truck: Technological innovation is the key

The MAN eTGX ultra-low-liner e-truck is a pioneer in its class: with a mounted height of just 950 millimeters, a very short wheelbase of 3.75 meters, and yet maximum battery capacity, it offers a range of around 500 kilometers. This makes it perfect for applications where a maximum loading volume of up to 3 meters interior height is crucial. Thanks to its modular battery concept with a choice of four, five, or six battery packs and power levels of 449 and 544 hp, it can be ideally adapted to any transport task. Featuring CCS charging technology (up to 375 kW) as standard, it can also be ordered with the new MCS standard with up to 1 megawatt of charging power, which enables even faster intermediate charging during the driver’s break from driving. In addition to the MAN eTGX and eTGS for heavy-duty transport tasks, the MAN eTGL rounds off the MAN electric truck portfolio for light distribution transport.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus