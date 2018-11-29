Mopar to offer 200-plus products for all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator

The Mopar brand will deliver a portfolio of more than 200 parts and accessories available to enhance the all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator. A Mopar-modified 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, on display at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show’s AutoMobility LA, highlights the open-air personalization potential of the most capable midsize truck ever.

Owners can put their personal imprint on the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator by choosing from a full Mopar menu of products. Customization options include a Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) 2-inch lift, JPP tube doors, Mopar spray-in bedliner, tonneau covers, a truck bed storage system and much more, all designed specifically for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

“The Mopar brand is bringing to market a full selection of parts and accessories for owners to personalize the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator to fit their individual lifestyles,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts & Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA – North America. “We’re giving owners what they need to enhance the most capable midsize truck ever, whether that’s versatile lifestyle accessories or Jeep Performance Parts for hard-core off-roaders.”

The majority of parts and accessories for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator will be ready when the truck launches in the second quarter of 2019. Mopar products will include active lifestyle, truck-capable accessories, such as bed-mounted cross rails that adapt to a variety of carriers, and additional performance content, such as off-road lights and beadlock wheels, and many more that have been developed specifically for the new Jeep Gladiator.

Mopar parts and accessories for the Gladiator are backed by a factory warranty and were created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and the product design office through tens of thousands of hours of development, testing and validation. The strictest standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — were used to seamlessly integrate Mopar parts and accessories with the Gladiator and to deliver proper fit, finish and quality down to the color, grain, look and line of each product.

SOURCE: FCA