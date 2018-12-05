Mopar fuels the holiday season with 12 unique gift ideas

The Mopar brand is pulling unique ideas from its “gift bag” of more than 500,000 parts, accessories, Mopar-branded gear and vehicle protection plans to complete any holiday shopping list.

The brand’s portfolio features items to fit every budget for the gearhead on your gift-giving list, ranging from a hoodie or gift cards to the bucket-list 707-horsepower Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI® Engine.

Holiday gift shopping online is made easy at the brand’s official website www.Mopar.com. Click on the “Store” tab to browse Mopar parts, accessories and merchandise/gear, and on the “Care” tab for Mopar Vehicle Protection plan information.

For the www.WearMopar.com section of the website, use promo code “MOPAR75” at checkout to enjoy free standard ground shipping to U.S. locations this holiday season when spending $75 or more on branded merchandise. The free shipping offer is valid December 1 – December 31, with ordering required by December 10 to ensure holiday delivery. Visit www.WearMopar.com for complete offer information and guidelines.

SOURCE: FCA