Mopar announces winner of fiat 500 prize draw

Mopar has announced the winner of a brand new Fiat 500 sport as the grand prize of its ‘Win a Car’ prize draw.

The proud winner Mrs. McLean was handed the keys to her new Fiat 500 sport 1.2 in Tech House Grey by Mr. John MacDonald, Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care Director – FCA Automobiles UK at Arnold Clark Paisley.

Mrs. McLean said “I was over the moon when I heard that I had won a new Fiat 500. I never win anything so this has really made my year. I’m looking forward to enjoying my new 500 and heading out on the open road with my family and friends!”

Mopar, the aftersales brand for parts, service, and customer care for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles conducted the ‘Win a Car’ prize draw for all Fiat and Abarth customers who had any aftersales or service work completed at a Mopar approved retailer. John MacDonald, stated, “We are delighted to hand the keys for a new 68-plate Fiat 500 Sport to Mrs McLean and we hope her and her family will have many fantastic trips in their new car.” John concluded “Naturally, not every customer can be a winner but all our customers can be confident that their car or van will have been serviced to the highest standards by factory trained technicians and fitted with genuine Mopar parts, when they bring their vehicle into an approved retailer.”

MOPAR was launched in August 1937 and derives its name from the words “MOtor PARts”. It was first introduced as the name of a line of antifreeze products, and since then has grown to encompass total service, parts and customer care for FCA vehicle owners around the globe.

SOURCE: MOPAR