Mopar announces accessories for new, redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Today, Mopar announced accessories for the new, redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica – America’s most capable minivan with all-wheel drive (AWD) and still the first and only plug-in hybrid minivan.

“Mopar offers more than 85 quality-tested, factory-backed accessories across Chrysler brand’s award-winning minivan lineup,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “From roof racks to pet kennels, Mopar offers even more innovative storage options for the new, redesigned Chrysler Pacifica.”

Below are select Mopar accessories available for the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, as well as the entry-level Chrysler Voyager (with Mopar part number and U.S. MSRP). For more information, visit the Mopar eStore.

Rooftop cargo boxes (TCBOX624 – 13 cubic feet capacity, $565 | TCBOX614 – 14 cu. ft. capacity, $490 | TCBOX625 – 17 cu. ft. capacity, $595): Regardless of weather conditions, these tough, lockable, thermoplastic carriers keep cargo dry and secure. Each carrier features a gas-cylinder opening system, allowing the hinged lid to gently open and close. Aerodynamic design limits wind resistance and provides sleek styling. For use with crossbars and/or side rails, which are sold separately.

Rooftop cargo bags (82207198 – 11 cu. ft. capacity, $148 | TCINT869 – 16 cu. ft. capacity, $225): Black nylon and soft-sided cargo bags are weatherproof and provide additional storage space. Each cargo bag features a covered zipper opening, lined seams and sewn-in tie-down straps. For use with crossbars and/or side rails, which are sold separately.

Ski and snowboard carrier (TCS92725 | $255): For winter sports enthusiasts, this carrier provides convenient, safe transportation of skis and snowboards. This roof-mounted carrier can hold up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards, or a combination of both. The unit features silver anodized-aluminum construction and integrated locks that open from either side for easy loading and unloading. For use with crossbars and/or side rails, which are sold separately.

Upright bike carrier (TCOES599 | $200): Roof-mounted carrier uses worry-free automatic self-adjusting jaws for secure clamping every time. Mounts to production Stow ‘n Place Roof Rack Kit or Mopar Roof Rack Kit (82214552 | $410 – sold separately).

Fork-mount bike carrier (TCFKM526AB | $175): Roof-mounted carrier for one bicycle features a reinforced head that combines aerodynamics, durability and style. Mounts to production Stow ‘n Place Roof Rack Kit or Mopar Roof Rack Kit (82214552 | $410 – sold separately).

Pet kennel (82214536 | $190): The soft-sided temporary kennel with a Chrysler logo is perfect for safely transporting pets. The kennel is collapsible and stores flat when not in use.

Stow ‘n Go cargo bins (82214532AC | $139): This set of two black bins provide additional removable storage options underneath the second-row floor. Bins are lightweight and washable.

Foldable cooler (82214506AB | $41.25): The Chrysler-branded, soft-sided, collapsible cooler has carry handles and fits into most storage spaces.

All-weather floor mats (82214515AE – gas model, $260 | 82214516AE – PHEV model, $260): For maximum protection of carpeted floors, this five-piece mat set (first, second and third rows with second- to third-row runner) are molded and feature deep ribs to trap water, snow, salt, mud, dirt and grime.

Media/radio screen protector film (82215574 – 7-inch, $20 | 82215337 – 8.4-inch, $20 | 82216070AA – 10.1-inch, $25): Scratch-resistant, anti-glare clear film reduces fingerprints and smudges and also provides increased clarity. Protector film does not negatively affect the touchscreen accuracy and is removable with no damage to the screen.

Roadside safety kit (82213499AB | $116): Includes safety flashlight, fleece blanket, six-gauge jumper cables, safety triangle, pliers, gloves, flathead and Phillips-head screwdrivers, and two bungee cords.

SOURCE: Stellantis