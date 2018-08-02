moovel: Mobility-as-a-Service pioneer has five million users

moovel Group products are used by five million people. The Daimler subsidiary is a Mobility-as-a-Service pioneer. The term Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) refers to the bundling of various types of public transportation, such as buses, subway, car sharing, bike sharing, and taxis, to form a multimodal transportation solution. Customers book and pay for services using an integrated account accessed via one app. This combines public transportation options with the sharing economy to form a seamless, flexible service. moovel Group introduced its first MaaS platform with integrated booking and payment functions back in 2015.

With its multimodal mobility platform, moovel offers cities and transit authorities a toolbox they can use to help integrate various mobility providers. The MaaS platform can also be used to optimize a city’s traffic flow. moovel refers to this as an “ operating system for urban mobility.” One of the most important components of this operating system is the mobility app – an interface between cities, transit authorities, and end users. This allows users to book and pay for public transportation tickets, as well as other mobility options such as car sharing and rental bikes. For example, users in Stuttgart have been able to book and pay for rides by bus and subway, car2go, mytaxi, and Deutsche Bahn directly via the moovel mobility app since 2015. moovel also offers apps for Hamburg, Karlsruhe, and Aschaffenburg. The moovel Group is represented in North America by moovel North America, based in Portland, Oregon. moovel North America is the leading provider of mobile-ticketing apps that enable customers to book and pay for tickets using their smartphone. moovel products are used by five million people – an increase of 71 percent, adding two million users over the past 12 months.

“We are, of course, pleased that five million people are excited about our moovel products. As a Mobility-as-a-Service pioneer, we will continue to work to simplify mobility in cities and improve people’s quality of life,” says moovel Group CEO Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, commenting on reaching the five-million mark. A study published in July 2018 by The Insight Partners indicates that the global MaaS market has strong growth prospects. According to the study, the market will see annual growth of 33.9 percent between 2018 and 2025. The research company anticipates a market volume of USD 358.35 billion in 2025.

On-demand ridesharing is a basic component of Mobility-as-a-Service

App-based shared rides are a good starting point for structuring transportation efficiently and prompting more people to use public transportation – and thus an important element of a Mobility-as-a-Service platform. SSB Flex vehicles have been on the roads of Stuttgart since June 1, 2018 – with artificial intelligence from moovel. The operator of SSB Flex is Stuttgarter Straßenbahnen (SSB) AG. This innovative service provides customers with an on-demand and tailored way to book trips using the SSB Flex app. SSB Flex is the first on-demand service in Germany approved as a regular passenger service pursuant to the German Passenger Transportation Act. The SSB Flex app is based on the moovel on-demand algorithm, which intelligently combines trip requests to enable ridesharing. To ensure that users can get from point A to point B as quickly as possible, the travel routes are continually calculated and updated taking into account the latest real-time traffic data and information from the public transportation network. Furthermore, the anticipated demand is estimated so that the fleet can be managed proactively.

