‘Monthly Briefing – February 2019’ published by Automotive World

Monthly Briefing is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘Monthly Briefing – February 2019’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-briefing/monthly-briefing-february-2019/) is available to download now from the Monthly Briefing section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The February edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chief Executive, ZF

Chief Executive, Bryan Hansel, Chief Executive, Chanje

Chief Executive, Yakov Shaharabani, Chief Executive, AdaSky

Chief Executive, Lee Jelenic, Chief Executive, Ford Commercial Solutions

Chief Executive, Lo Kien Foh, Managing Director, Continental Automotive Singapore

Managing Director, Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Senior Vice President, Greenlots

Senior Vice President, Huei Peng,Director, Mcity

Also in this issue:

CES 2019

City mobility case study: Singapore

AI trends shaping AV development

The evolution of the Toyota Production System

Fuel cell trucks gain ground

Will AVs cause or alleviate congestion?

Autonomous vehicles and the HMI

COMMENT: The auto industry needs an imaginative approach to survive ‘peak car’

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-briefing/monthly-briefing-february-2019/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/