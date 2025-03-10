Monta joins smartEn to drive the clean energy transition in Europe

Monta, a leader in EV charging software, is proud to announce its membership within smartEn – Smart Energy Europe, the leading European business association of the Flexible Demand Management Industry

Monta, a leader in EV charging software, is proud to announce its membership within smartEn – Smart Energy Europe, the leading European business association of the Flexible Demand Management Industry.

As Monta expands across multiple markets, the company is committed to playing an active role in shaping a more electrified and sustainable Europe. Through smartEn, Monta will collaborate with key industry players to influence policy, drive innovation, and accelerate the energy transition. As the company is fostering interoperability and a seamless experience both for businesses and consumers, it was natural for Monta to join smartEn.

smartEn (Smart Energy Europe) represents companies that integrate digital and decentralized energy solutions to create a flexible, efficient, and renewable-based energy system. By promoting demand-side flexibility, smartEn enables buildings, industries, and consumers to actively participate in the energy market, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and ensuring a more resilient and cost-effective grid. Through research, policy advocacy, and industry collaboration, smartEn helps shape the regulatory landscape for a future-proof energy system.

“Electrification and smart energy solutions require a collective effort, and joining smartEn is a key step in aligning Monta with the right industry players to drive meaningful change. As we expand across Europe, we want to ensure that innovation in EV charging is not just about technology but also about shaping policies and market structures for a greener future. Being part of this community allows us to share insights, collaborate, and push the industry forward,” said Casper Rasmussen, CEO & Co-founder of Monta.

Michael Villa, Executive Director at smartEn, welcomed the announcement: “We are excited to welcome Monta to the smartEn community. As leaders in EV software, Monta’s innovation will be invaluable in our common goal of advancing smart electrification and driving the energy transition forward.”

By joining smartEn, Monta strengthens its commitment to enabling a consumer-driven, decentralized, and sustainable energy future.

