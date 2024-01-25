Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSA2/Kinetic technology by Tenneco features on McLaren 750S

Monroe Intelligent Suspension is the Official Intelligent Suspension supplier to McLaren Automotive

Monroe Intelligent Suspension is the Official Intelligent Suspension supplier to McLaren Automotive. The CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 suspension system that features on the new McLaren 750S supercar provides superior performance, comfort, and agility in a broad range of premium vehicles. Tenneco is delighted with the reaction from journalists and customers who have driven the 750S, with one media outlet going as far as saying that the multitalented suspension system makes the new supercar “the most day-to-day liveable supercar of all time”.

“We are proud to have helped McLaren, once again, establish a new benchmark for vehicle dynamics, feedback, response and driver engagement. Kinetic technology epitomises the concept of Proactive Chassis Control, enabling the driver to fully enjoy the impressive capabilities of this powerful automobile.”

Romain Nollet, Group Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions

The 750S is a lighter and more powerful replacement for the 720S which was introduced in 2017. With a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing up to 750 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque, the 750S accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 332 km/h (206 mph).

Available in coupe and spider body styles, the 750S features the third generation of McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control system, with the CVSA2/Kinetic H2 system as its centerpiece. Kinetic H2 is a hydraulically interconnected system comprising of four semi-active CVSA2 lightweight electronic dampers with adaptive hydraulic roll control technology that helps maintain optimal vehicle balance and stability in all conditions for enhanced performance, efficiency and safety. The system also offers exceptional road isolation, ensuring a smooth, more comfortable ride even on rough pavement and other challenging driving environments.

In addition to its multiple performance benefits, CVSA2/Kinetic helps reduce vehicle weight by replacing comparatively heavier mechanical anti-roll bars. The system’s exceptional versatility makes it ideal for all kinds of vehicles, including the most exhilarating supercars.

“Our partnership with Monroe Intelligent Suspension has been instrumental in shaping the highly praised driving experience of the 750S. We look forward to continuing to work with the team at Monroe as we embark on future models that are central to our vision for the Future of Performance.”

Charles Sanderson, Chief Technical Officer, McLaren Automotive Ltd

SOURCE: Tenneco