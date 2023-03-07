Monolith to accelerate adoption of AI software in automotive engineering with new senior management appointment

Ex-BMW Group executive Oliver J. Walter joins Monolith to spearhead automotive OEM growth

Monolith, artificial intelligence (AI) software provider to the world’s leading engineering teams, is looking to accelerate growth opportunities in the global automotive industry with a new addition to its senior management team. The London-based company has appointed Oliver J. Walter to head up its automotive division and meet the increasing demand for AI software in automotive R&D. He will lead global sales and account operations with key automotive clients.

Following the successful adoption of AI and machine learning by engineering teams at Honda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group, Kautex-Textron and Honeywell, Monolith is looking to expand application of its software across the automotive industry.

Dr. Richard Ahlfeld, CEO and Founder of Monolith, said: “Monolith is AI software developed for engineers so they can do less expensive, repetitive testing and more learning from their data to create better quality products. With his extensive experience in the automotive industry and first-hand knowledge of engineering workflows, Oliver will help us gain a wider foothold with OEMs as they increasingly look to use AI to speed up product development.”

On his appointment as General Manager of Automotive, Oliver commented: “It’s a great time to be working in AI, and my job is to reinforce Monolith’s continued growth and build on the success stories so far. Our team of machine-learning experts has developed software that can enhance engineering productivity, predict results ahead of time, reduce hardware testing and ultimately accelerate product development.”

Walter joins Monolith after 19 years with BMW Group, where he led various important projects for the German brand, including ‘R&D Digitalization’ and product management for the BMW i3. Prior to this, he held management positions at KPMG, Ford Werke AG and Porsche AG.

His appointment at Monolith comes at a time when corporate and public interest in AI is at an all-time high. The power of AI in automotive engineering lies in its ability to reduce the amount of physical testing time and simulations required to successfully develop products with highly complex physics throughout the design cycle. Using valuable and sometimes limited engineering test data, Monolith makes instant predictions and enables engineers to identify areas where optimisation and development are required, without the extensive need for repetitive, time-consuming physical tests.

SOURCE: Monolith