MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU for Cooperation on the Collaboration in Automobile Trade between India and Africa

MOU announced at the TICAD 9

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto; hereinafter ”MOL”), TradeWaltz Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takahiro Sato; hereinafter ”TradeWaltz”) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (Headquarters: Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka; Representative Director and President: Toshihiro Suzuki; hereinafter “Suzuki”) (hereinafter “the three companies”) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cooperation on the Collaboration in Automobile Trade between India and Africa, and announced it today at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) being held in Yokohama.

The three companies will cooperate in (1) identifying current challenges in trade operations regarding automobile transportation between India and Africa*1, and exploring potential solutions including digitalization and (2) promoting decarbonization.

Recognizing the importance of the “Japan–India Cooperation Initiative for Sustainable Economic Development in Africa” launched at the Japan–India–Africa Business Forum held in February 2025*2, the three companies identified synergies between their respective businesses in India and Africa*3, and aim to contribute to the regions’ economic development together by leveraging their individual strengths.

Announcing this MOU on the occasion of TICAD 9 marks a concrete first step toward building a robust supply chain and enhancing the economic connectivity of the enormous growing markets in India and Africa.

Going forward, the three companies will continue to embody the spirit of TICAD through their initiatives, working together to establish a robust automobile supply chain between India and Africa, and achieving shared growth together with India and Africa.

*1 Manual processing of key documents like bills of lading remains common in today’s automobile trade.

*2 On 26th February, the Japan-India-Africa Business Forum was held in Tokyo, co-hosted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Nikkei. During the forum, Mr. Muto Yoji, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry launched the Japan-India Cooperation Initiative for Sustainable Economic Development in Africa.

*3 MOL is currently expanding automobile transport services from India to Africa, where demand is rising rapidly.

TradeWaltz conducted a market study on trade digitalization in Kenya in 2024 as part of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)’s “AfDX,” and in India in 2025 under METI’s “Global South Fund Master Plan Development Project.”

Suzuki supports the mobility of people in Africa through providing Indian-made compact cars and other products. The demand for fuel-efficient, durable and affordable compact vehicles from Africa’s middle class is shared by our Indian customers and the proximity of India and Africa is driving this business.

