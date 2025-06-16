Modul-Connect®️ now integrated into OEM infotainment systems

Modul-System has taken user-friendliness to the next level by developing a Modul-Connect app for Android Auto

Modul-System has taken user-friendliness to the next level by developing a Modul-Connect app for Android Auto. This allows users to seamlessly mirror the Modul-Connect app from their smartphone to the vehicle’s infotainment system, regardless of make.

The vehicle app synchronises with the phone app, enabling users to control the heater, monitor assets, and turn vehicle lights on or off directly from the in-vehicle screen.

With all functions clearly presented on the large built-in screen, driver distractions are minimised. Thanks to existing regulatory standards for infotainment systems, such as pre-defined font sizes and visibility requirements, information is easy to read and controls are easily accessible.

This integration marks a major step towards safer and more efficient fleet management. With all essential functions in one system, drivers no longer need multiple screens or separate systems for auxiliary electrics. Modul-Connect offers a single system with multiple possibilities, streamlining daily operations

“At Modul-System, we are committed to developing cost-saving, user-friendly solutions that align with the future of fleet management. We see the need, the potential, and the proof from our customers, Modul-Connect simplifies the user’s day.” Says Thomas Johansson Vice President of Modul-System

About Modul-Connect

Modul-Connect is a powerful platform for controlling, monitoring, and analysing vehicle data. Users can operate and track all connected electrical components through a single system.

Key Features:

Control: Lights, heater, security system

Monitor: Vehicle climate, battery voltage, vehicle weight, assets

Historic Data: Driving journal, vehicle climate, battery voltage, vehicle weight

Downloadable Reports: Vehicle climate, toll, driving journal, vehicle weight

With Modul-Connect, fleet management is smarter, safer, and more efficient than ever before.

Summary

Modul-Connect’s integration with Android Auto marks a significant step forward in fleet efficiency and driver safety. By centralising control of vehicle electrics into a single, easy-to-use system, Modul-Connect eliminates the need for multiple screens and systems. With enhanced functionality, real-time monitoring, and data-driven insights, Modul-Connect is the future of smart fleet management – streamlining daily tasks and improving operational efficiency.

SOURCE: Modul-System