Modine selected as thermal solutions supplier for GILLIG hybrid-electric bus platform

Modine EVantage™ Thermal Management Systems, optimize battery and power electronics thermal performance, increasing system efficiency of hybrid bus

As the transportation industry powers towards zero-emissions solutions, Modine , a diversified global leader in thermal management technology, today announced it is the thermal management supplier for GILLIG , a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States, for their hybrid vehicles, powered by the Allison eGen Flex® system. Through this collaboration, Modine provides its advanced EVantage Battery Thermal Management Systems (BTMS) and inverter cooling module for the GILLIG Hybrid bus. Purpose-built to optimize thermal performance and system efficiency, these Modine systems will help ensure longevity and consistent performance under various operating conditions.

Since 2023, GILLIG has delivered over 100 hybrid buses with Modine’s thermal management technology integrated, proving the integration’s reliability and performance success in various communities such as Indianapolis, Jefferson City, Marin, Haverhill, Springfield, Cincinnati, and Northern Kentucky. Most recently, GILLIG delivered 15 Allison eGen Flex® Hybrid buses to Citibus in Lubbock, Texas, with another 15 Hybrids planned for delivery later this year.

“At GILLIG, our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions is supported by strong partnerships with forward-thinking companies like Modine, and we have reinforced the reliability of our Hybrid buses as a result,” said Benjamin Grunat, VP of Product Planning & Strategy at GILLIG. “Our longstanding supplier relationship with Modine is built on a shared dedication to creating a more environmentally responsible and efficient future for public transportation.”

GILLIG has been at the forefront of Hybrid bus technology for more than two decades, delivering reliable, quiet, and fuel-efficient solutions for the transportation industry. GILLIG provides adaptable and versatile bus models in a diverse range of propulsion types to cater to customers’ specific requirements. Each GILLIG Hybrid bus comes equipped with an integrated system that includes a six-cylinder, Clean Diesel engine, an electrical drive unit, a controller module, a power processor, and a roof-mounted energy storage system, ideal for applications with multiple daily route services. The eGen Flex® electric hybrid propulsion system, made by Allison Transmissions , provides advanced hybrid propulsion and electric accessory operations for GILLIG buses.

“GILLIG is a US market leader in low and zero-emissions solutions for public transportation, setting high standards for sustainability and efficiency. Modine remains steadfast in our longstanding support for GILLIG as the demand for the next generation of transit buses grows,” said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership as a thermal management supplier for GILLIG buses. Our collaboration with GILLIG affirms our dedication to advancing the state-of-the-art in clean transportation while achieving cost savings, emissions reductions, and meeting regulatory objectives.”

With over 100 years of domain expertise, Modine produces complete commercial electric vehicle thermal management systems that regulate battery, traction motor, and power electronics temperatures to keep components within optimal ranges under all operating conditions for any size of chassis. Modine solutions are available as plug-and-play systems or flexible design solutions for commercial EV customers, combining state-of-the-art, proprietary heat exchanger technology and tailored, smart electronic components to maximize cooling while minimizing power draw. The Modine EVantage Thermal Management Systems are designed to regulate battery temperatures effectively and maintain the thermal envelope of power electronics to support daily operations in even the most extreme weather conditions.

SOURCE: Modine