Modine launches new EVantage™ Fuel Cell Stack Cooling Package for commercial zero-emission vehicles

As demand for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) grows, the need for reliable and energy-efficient thermal management solutions has never been greater. In response to this need, Modine Manufacturing Company (“Modine” or the “Company”), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the launch of the EVantage™ Fuel Cell Stack Cooling Package (FC-SCP). Joining the EVantage family of products, the FC-SCP is purpose-built to meet unique needs and low conductivity requirements of commercial fuel cell applications. The EVantage FC-SCP employs Modine’s patented, state-of-the-art technology to maintain optimal temperature levels while minimizing power draw in fuel cell propulsion systems.

The EVantage FC-SCP delivers key fuel cell thermal management functions and features, including:

Proprietary heat exchanger and manufacturing technologies that deliver a flux-free heat exchanger, specialty-tested to meet stringent fuel cell coolant loop conductivity requirements.

A proprietary predictive cooling process using an intelligent algorithm that predicts and minimizes temperature swings at the fuel cell stack, extending vehicle range while maximizing longevity.

Waste heat recovery system with an all-aluminum coolant-to-coolant heat exchanger for cabin heating to save on power draw.

“Modine is dedicated to increasing the performance, durability, and longevity of this new generation of zero-emissions vehicles, and the new Fuel Cell Stack Cooling Package is no different,” said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. “We designed the FC-SCP as a complete, plug-and-play system for rapid integration into fuel cell vehicle chassis so our customers can quickly bring their new platforms to market. As with all of our EVantage products, we support our customers as they design, integrate, and optimize our solutions because Modine is invested in our customers’ success.”

The Fuel Cell Stack Cooling Package is the latest in a line of EVantage product launches from Modine that meet commercial ZEVs’ thermal management needs. Modine introduced the EVantage Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) and Electronics Cooling Package (ECP) products for use in all-electric commercial vehicles last year. These systems are currently deployed in medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, transit/coach buses, fire trucks and other specialty vehicles on the road today. Like previous EVantage products, the FC-SCP provides all components necessary for vehicle integration – including heat exchangers, an energy-efficient, high-voltage fan array, a wiring harness, and a master controller with tailored firmware – to provide complete operation upon delivery. With this launch, Modine continues to build on their century of vehicular thermal management experience with advanced thermal technologies that meet emerging needs.

SOURCE: Modine