Modine Innovation Tour travels to Saskatchewan, Canada

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, will be in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Turvey Centre, and in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Cypress Sales Partnership, for the first Canadian stops on the 2017 Innovation Tour.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2017 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase the latest products in the HVAC industry such as the new high efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine’s unit heater and infrared heater lines.

“It’s great to not only visit Saskatoon, the largest city in Saskatchewan, but also the capital, Regina,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “We’re looking forward to bringing the latest HVAC technology to the area and hope that local contractors and specifying engineers can make it out to their closest stop on Tuesday or Thursday.”

In addition to the product showcase, continuing education will be provided with the following CEU/NATE courses:

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Basics (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (CEU/NATE)

Advancement in Energy Recovery for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (CEU)

“Our training seminars are a huge part of the tour,” Raduenz said. “We’re looking forward especially to discussing how to best optimize dedicated outdoor air systems, especially with winter just around the corner. We hope that everyone who attends walks away with better system knowledge and a deeper understanding of how they can improve the experience that their customers have.”

Turvey Centre is located at 100 Armour Rd., Highway 6 N, Regina, SK S4P 3C7. To see the complete agenda and register for the Regina event Sept. 19, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/sk/regina.

Cypress Sales Partnership is located at 2615 Wentz Ave., Saskatoon, SK S7K 5J1. To see the complete agenda and register for the Saskatoon event Sept. 21, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/sk/saskatoon.

For more information about the 2017 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

