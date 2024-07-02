Modine® expands EVantage™ portfolio with advanced Cabin Climate System

Plug-and-play integration and high-performance components simplify adding HVAC for passenger comfort to commercial EVs

Modine, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology, today announced the expansion of its EVantage™ portfolio with the launch of the Cabin Climate System (CCS), a comprehensive thermal management solution specifically designed for commercial, off-highway, and specialty electric vehicles (EVs). Engineered for optimal passenger comfort, the CCS delivers precise temperature control for EV cabins, offering immediate heating and cooling capabilities.

With 12kW of cooling capacity and 10kW of heating capacity, the EVantage CCS delivers optimal interior temperatures and performance in any operating environment. Its simple, lightweight, and modular design makes the CCS an ideal solution for a wide range of vehicle applications, including commercial, off-highway, and specialty EVs. Designed to seamlessly integrate into the vehicle’s chassis to reduce design complexity, the system’s high-performance capabilities are driven by smart electric components, such as an ingress-protected high-voltage electric compressor, a high-voltage coolant heater, and coolant pump, and Modine’s proprietary heat exchangers.

“Cabin heating and cooling are crucial for EV passenger and operator comfort, which is why our Cabin Climate System is designed for performance, reliability, and long-term value,” explained Sarah Williams, Product Manager at Modine. “Recognizing the challenges often faced by technology upgrades, we developed the CCS to simplify integration with EV HVAC systems. This innovative solution ensures that passenger comfort remains uncompromised while optimizing vehicle operation and drastically reducing switching costs.”

Designed to ensure easy serviceability for Modine customers, the components of the CCS are fully compatible and proven with the Modine EVantage Thermal Management Systems, facilitating both streamlined parts sourcing and the serviceability Modine customers have come to value. As a passenger thermal management system for commercial EVs, the high-voltage electric compressor, high-voltage coolant heater and coolant pump, and high-reliability ingress protection, as well as Modine-proprietary heat exchangers, represent a comprehensive technology stack. The CCS has an integrated master thermal controller and Modine-developed firmware to provide both heating and cooling with significantly reduced design complexity.

“Modine has been at the forefront of vehicle thermal management system innovation, and this expansion beyond traditional under-the-hood systems into the vehicle cabin is a natural evolution for us,” said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. “With this strategic expansion, we are showing the commitment to innovation and efficiency Modine has made to its customers. Comprehensive thermal management naturally also includes cabin comfort, and we are delighted at the response we’ve received from our EV customers to this new solution.”

SOURCE: Modine