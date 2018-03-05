Modine completes construction on new facility in Hungary

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, recently completed construction of a new, 92,000 square-foot production facility in Mezökövesd, Hungary.

“Mezőkövesd offers an ideal location to meet current demands and expand as needed,” said Thomas Marry, Executive Vice President and COO. “With recent wins in our Powertrain Cooling and Engine businesses, the time was right to invest in our global, manufacturing capabilities.”

Situated on a 1,000,000 square feet of land adjacent to an existing Modine location, the state-of-the-art building adds capacity to build aluminum Engine and Powertrain Cooling products for the automotive, off-highway and commercial vehicle markets. Modine will manufacture liquid-cooled charge-air coolers (LCAC), liquid-to-liquid layered-core oil coolers (LCOC) and Origami condensers, as well as other key aluminum products.

The company will continue to make incremental investments in people and equipment to get the new facility operating at peak performance. In total, 340 employees will staff a three-shift operation. Installation of a CAB furnace and Origami™ Condenser line, including a Tube Mill, is complete, with presses, assembly stations, VAC furnaces and leak testers to follow in 2018.

